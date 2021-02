© Getty Images for The New Yorker



Carl Hart is a Columbia University professor of psychology and neuroscience. He chairs the psych department and has a fondness for heroin - not only as a subject of scholarly pursuit but also as a substance for personal use.At 54, the married father of three has snorted small amounts of heroin for as many as 10 days in a row and enjoyed it mightily - even if, as he recalls in his new book " Drug Use for Grown-ups: Chasing Liberty in the Land of Fear " (Penguin Press), he's experienced mild withdrawal symptoms "12 to 16 hours after the last dose."But, as Hart sees it, the discomfort is a worthwhile trade-off.Hart told Insider that he hopes to see President Biden work toward federal regulation and licensing of the use of substances that are often described as neighborhood scourges.And, by his logic, if people are going to indulge, they should at least do it safely.For instance, he told the site, "if you're going to use opioids, don't use alcohol as a background ... [the combination] increases the likelihood of respiratory depression and death."So nice, in fact, that he writes about wanting to take the drug ahead of "some awful required social event, such as an academic reception." A rep for Columbia has not returned The Post's request for comment on Hart's illegal drug use.Plus, weed can have serious health effects: "Smoke a couple times a day and marijuana will knock off your memory. That is pretty certain," Christian Hopfer, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, told The Post . "And there is no question that legalization has a normalizing effect on something that used to be against the law."While acknowledging in his book that "drug use is not for everybody," Hart cites America's founding documents and their promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as reasons for having the choice to snort lines, smoke weed and expand one's mind."You can live your life as you choose," he told Insider. "And it's nobody's business, as long as you do not interfere with anybody else doing the same."