"One of the things people misunderstand is how criminalization creates barriers to treatment. If we want people to make different choices, we have to give them more options ... ending criminalization will do leaps and bounds around ending shame, which automatically opens people up for other opportunities."

"I hope that we all become more enlightened across this country that substance abuse is not something that necessitates incarceration, but speaks to other social ills - lack of health care, lack of treatment, things of that nature. If you're white and wealthy, you get an opportunity to get a break, go home to your family and go into some kind of health care environment."

Advocates hope other states will follow

"was used as a weapon, as a tool to disrupt our communities. Particularly during the (Richard) Nixon era, it was a disguise to break up and weaken our communities ... it wasn't a war on drugs, it was a war on poor brown and Black men and women, and it did terrible things to families for generations."

"instead of being somewhere accidentally and hoping someone will walk in and give you hope, we're doing that proactively. If we do this right in Oregon, I think there's a will to do it everywhere. We've got a huge responsibility to show that this is the right thing, and it can work."

For Janie Gullickson, rock bottom came both slowly and all at once.A longtime drug and alcohol addict, Gullickson pushes back on the idea that one terrible day on the street leads to an epiphany and a climb back to normalcy. That's what happens in movies, not real life."I lived in the bottom for years," says Gullickson, 52. "For me and people like me, I laid there and wallowed in it for a long time."But if she has to pick the lowest point - one that lasted years, not days, she says -She came home from work one day as a locksmith to find that her ex-husband had taken her two youngest and left the state. Horrified, devastated and convinced that this was the beginning of the end,In prison six years later, Gullickson was contemplating joining an intensive recovery program when a "striking, magnetic gorgeous Black woman walked in the room, held up a mug shot and started talking about being in the very chairs where we were sitting," Gullickson remembers.Gullickson believed her."I remember thinking, I may not be able to do all that, be what she was, but maybe I could do something different than this," Gullickson says. "That day, I felt the door open to change and healing."is determined to give other addicts the same opportunity. That's why she pushed for the passage ofInstead of a criminal-justice-based approach, the state will pivot to a health-care-based approach, offering addictsThose in possession will be fined $100, a citation that will be dropped if they agree to a health assessment.Advocates say the pivot will be life-changing for thousands of Oregonians.Kassandra Frederique, the executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, a national nonprofit dedicated to legalizing illicit drug use, says:Nationally, others are hopeful this could be the first in a wave of progressive measures that undo years of damage caused by drug criminalization, which disproportionately imprisoned people of color across the U.S.Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., an outspoken critic of the War on Drugs, commented:But it's often different for people of color, Watson Coleman says. According to the Drug Policy Alliance, prosecutors are "twice as likely to pursue a mandatory minimum sentence for Black people as for white people charged with the same offense." And many people of color do time for possession alone:Watson Coleman also points out thatRehab programs not only empower people, she says, but they also save communities money.In early 2020, theMeasure 110 will be a crucial step in that fight, says Steve Allen, the behavioral health director at the authority OHA.Helping addicts fight addiction means more than just straight drug rehab, he says -including mental illness, physical or dental health care issues, and homelessness. Too many people spend too much of their lives cycling in and out of jails and emergency departments, Allen says, instead of getting the wraparound services they need. A move to take care of the whole individual will pay huge dividends."What we know is that punishment for addiction doesn't work, and doesn't improve outcomes for people," Allen says. He points out that the law is going into effect at a critical time:The program will be paid for by redistributing existing marijuana dollars that come from the state's cannabis tax, which Allen calls "a huge advantage" because it likely won't be dependent on whims of the local economy (marijuana funds have gone up recently, he noted).Gullickson, who has been sober since 2008 after a few detours, already sees a shift nationally in the conversation around addiction.She points to the October 2020 presidential debate, when then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden said, "No one should be going to jail because they have a drug problem" and expressed support for drug diversion programs. Having Biden in the White House now "makes a huge difference" Gullickson says.Frederique at the Drug Policy Alliance agrees and says the Biden administration's promise to bring science back to the White House will play an important role going forward."We need to ground our policies in science instead of stigma and punishment," Frederique says.In 2018, as the House studied and voted on bills aimed at helping solve America's opioid crisis, Watson Coleman introduced her own legislation that called for Congress to formally apologize for the war on drugs and acknowledge the damage it had done to communities of color. It also called for future drug policy to be ground in "evidence-based health care solutions."The war on drugs, Watson Coleman says,But she's optimistic change is coming. So is Gullickson, who's committed to helping in any and every way she can.Now married and a grandmother of 17 - she's slowly rebuilt relationships with almost all her children - Gullickson shares her story and all its warts because she wants others to know no matter how ugly or decimated their lives are now, something different is waiting for them.She believes legislation like Measure 110 will create an environment whereShe knows it'll take time to fully implement and there will be issues along the way. She also knows if it works, it could be implemented in other places and millions of other people like her, who once felt hopeless, alone and isolated could find something else, something good to live for.