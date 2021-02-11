© RIA



Moscow must adopt a policy of containment toward the United States to prevent Washington's attempts to interfere in its domestic affairs. That's according to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister.Speaking at a press briefing, Ryabkov revealed that Moscow "categorically disagrees with the cynical and incessant US attempts to interfere in Russia's internal affairs."Ryabkov said, noting that Russia should aim to prevent Washington's "aggressive interference."The deputy minister also acknowledged the value of a recent arms control treaty extended between Russia and the United States. When properly structured, such an accord is the kind of cooperation that "contributes a lot" to nuclear deterrence, he said.Earlier in February, the Kremlin and Washington agreed to extend the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, which was due to expire within a matter of weeks. Russian President Vladimir Putin later praised the administration of newly inaugurated President Joe Biden for "honoring their election campaign promises."However, according to Ryabkov, Moscow should have no illusions about the possibility of a "beautiful future" with Biden, noting that his administration is "entrenched" in its ideology and its "false and contrived perception" of contemporary Russia."It will be difficult to change, but we will try," he said.On February 4, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan revealed that the White House intends to maneuver America into a "position of strength," increasing its ability to "counter Russia more effectively." On the same day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the American plan to "exert pressure" on Moscow to get concessions will be "futile."