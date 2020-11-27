© REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS

FOREVER WARS

PAYING BACK THE DEFENCE INDUSTRY

"Blinken, Sullivan, and Flournoy... are not only hawks but incompetent hawks whose policies resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths and the destruction of entire societies, yet didn't advance US interests one bit"

Biden Pick for Top Diplomat Likely to Escalate US Interference in Syria - Ex-UK Envoy

true believers in American exceptionalism and 'leadership' (i.e. domination)"