© REUTERS/Yves Herman



These kind of European deep-state politicians and bureaucrats are credulous believers in NATO and American claims of "leading the free world" against, formerly, the Soviet Union and Red China, and now Russia and Belt & Road China.

the removal of Trump from office is a harbinger for countering the rise in European populism which has been gravely undermining the EU project

Finian Cunningham is an award-winning journalist. For over 25 years, he worked as a sub-editor and writer for The Mirror, Irish Times, Irish Independent and Britain's Independent, among others.