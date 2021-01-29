© AFP photo



"I can't even bring bread home" said Abdullah Al Bahr, a 39-year-old demonstrator.



"We're either going to die of hunger or the coronavirus," the father of three told AFP.

BEIRUT — Overnightinjured at least 45 people, the Lebanese Red Cross said on Wednesday.At least nine of the injured were treated in hospital following rolling scuffles in the main northern city of Tripoli, the Red Cross said.Protesters lobbed molotov cocktails, fireworks and stones at security forces who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets, an AFP correspondent reported.The Lebanese army said 31 troops were injured in the exchange. It was not immediately clear how many soldiers were included in the Red Cross toll.The army said it arrested five people alleged to have "vandalised public and private property, incited riots and attacked security forces".At least 30 people were injured in similar clashes in Tripoli on Monday nights even before the pandemic piled on new misery to a chronic economic crisis.in a bid to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases and prevent its hospitals being overwhelmed.In other parts of the country on Tuesday night, demonstrators blocked major roads in protest at the coronavirus restrictions.Last week, authorities extended the lockdown by two weeks, angering day labourers and other vulnerable groups.A round-the-clock curfew is in force nationwide and grocery shopping is restricted to home deliveries, which are often unavailable in poorer areas.Lebanon has recorded over 285,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,470 deaths since the pandemic began.The outbreak has compounded an economic crisis that has seenThe authorities say they have started disbursing monthly payments of 400,000 Lebanese pounds (around $50 at the market rate) to some 230,000 families.But caretaker social affairs minister Ramzi Musharrafieh acknowledged Tuesday that