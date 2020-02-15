© Ruptly









ANGELA MERKEL'S riot police fought back against large groups of demonstrators who gathered to protest the Munich Security Conference.Intense clashes between the German riot police and protestors were caught on video by protestors during the overnight standoff. Scuffles broke out on Friday night as riot police aggressively pushed back against the rabble of protestors. During the tussles with police, some protestors took to waving flags and throwing firecrackers.Many protestors can be seen filming the riot police to ensure any acts of police brutality are caught on video.Protestors have claimed the conference is a "meeting of war strategists", German local media has reported.Ms Merkel will not be attending the Munich Security conference this year with Foreign Minister Heiko Mass instead representing Germany. (Image: Getty )Last year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel clashed with US Vice President Mike Pence over the Iran nuclear deal and rejected US pressure for Europe to pull out of the nuclear agreement.Ms Merkel will not be attending the conference this year with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas instead representing Germany.European security is expected to be a hot topic during the conference in addition to geopolitical issues such as conflicts and tensions in the Middle East.United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a dire warning to Europe and its leaders on the consequences of working with Chinese firm Huawei.He said: " Huawei and other Chinese state-backed tech companies are Trojan horses for Chinese intelligence."Developing our own secure 5G networks will outweigh any perceived gains from partnering with heavily subsidised Chinese providers that answer to party leadership."