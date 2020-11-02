© Reuters / Javier Barbancho



Spain has been gripped by violence as anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in multiple cities, including Madrid and Barcelona, over the state and regional governments' move to toughen Covid-19 restrictions.Protesters torched garbage containers and erected makeshift barricades on Gran Via, and reportedly smashed several store fronts elsewhere in central Madrid on Saturday night.Clashes also took place in the Spanish city of Logrono, where protesters burned trash containers, smashed windows andSpanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged Spaniards in a Saturday night tweet to show patience and demonstrate "responsibility, unity and sacrifice" to defeat the global pandemic, while condemning the "violent and irrational behavior" by a "small minority" of the population.Under this new extension,