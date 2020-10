'The decision is not valid legally,'

Madrid health chief Enrique Ruiz Escudero repeatedly told a news conference last night.

Accusing the Spanish government of ignoring signs that the outbreak is stabilising

'The government is in a hurry to lock Madrid down.'

but not for leisure

many expressed doubt Wednesday about how effective they are

Spain's government has ordered tough new travel restrictions in Madrid to slow infections at the centre of the country's second wave - but local authorities are resisting the plan.The new rules would see the city's borders closed to non-essential travel, with parks and playgrounds shut, gatherings limited to six people and bars and restaurants ordered to close at 11pm.The measures ordered by the Spanish health ministry come as Madrid suffers one of the highest infection rates of any region in Europe, putting pressure on hospitals where more than 40 per cent of Madrid's ICU beds are filled by Covid-19 patients.But regional leaders are opposing the measures after weeks of wrangling between Spain's left-wing government and Madrid's right-wing authorities., adding: 'I'm sure the Madrid plan is the best: quick tests, quarantines and life goes on.'Ayuso is preparing to take the Spanish government to court but said today that Madrid is 'not in rebellion' and would obey the rules until they are overturned.'We have always anticipated the hospital capacity to contain this pandemic, and we've had several days for which'Madrid's health is Spain's health. Madrid is special,' Spanish health minister Salvador Illa said as he announced the new regulations.but Madrid's refusal is a setback for PM Pedro Sanchez's coalition, which is pushing for a stricter response in the capital.Under the new metrics, all large cities are subject to new curbsIn the Madrid region, the current figures are an infection rate of 735 per 100,000, an ICU occupancy rate of 42 per cent and a positivity rate of 20 per cent.As well as the city of Madrid, nine surrounding areas with at least 100,000 inhabitants each would currently meet the Spanish government's threshold.Regional president Ayuso said today that 'Madrid is not in rebellion, it will comply with all orders but we will go to court', according to RTVE The deadlock has exposed some of the pitfalls of, irritating many Spaniards and undermining their trust in politicians' handling of a worrying surge in virus cases more than six months after the pandemic first overwhelmed Spain.Madrid is leading the resurgence of the virus in Spain and Europe. The region's infection rate is 2.5 times higher than the national average of 294 cases and seven times higher the average rate in Europe, which is 94 per 100,000 residents.Sanchez's government wants to see tougher action in Madrid that does not onlyin the parts of the city with the highest contagion rates.But Madrid's centre-right government argues thatIn addition to Madrid, officials from three other regions led by conservative and center-right parties and from the separatist-ruled northeastern Catalonia rejected the government's document at a meeting Wednesday.Regional health chief Alba Vergés said that Catalonia had decided to follow its own plan, which she described as more ambitious than the national guidelines designed with Madrid in mind.We have said that at this stage there needs to be action with responsibility and that they need to find agreements that don't endanger public health,' Vergés said. 'We have been discussing a document that collides with the measures that we are already carrying out.'Given that 13 regions ended up backing the guidelines, Illa announced at a press conference that'When one goes to the doctor, one expects to be told the truth: the situation in Madrid is tough,' Illa said, stressing that four of every 10 infections reported in Spain on Wednesday were in the Spanish capital. 'We are facing very tough weeks,' he added.'The situation in Madrid is complex and worrying,' Illa told reporters, saying that of 11,016 new cases diagnosed in Spain over the past 24 hours, nearly 44 percent were in the Madrid region.'That's why we have agreed to adopt these measures but we're aware that hard weeks lie ahead,' he said after talks with Spain's 17 autonomous regions who are responsible for public healthcare and managing the pandemic.Confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen steadily nationwide since a state of emergency declared over the pandemic ended in late June.Sanchez, facing some criticism for hoarding too much power, handed over control of the pandemic to regional governments.While the Aragon and Galicia regions in the north managed to ease their summer infection curves and the Asturias region has so far avoided major case clusters, Madrid has accounted for one-third of the new cases reported daily in the past few weeks.As the number of confirmed cases multiplied there, regional officials handed the blame back to the central government, demanding help and national guidelines.Much of the conflict has to do with a decades-long political fight for control of