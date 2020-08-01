In comparison, 366 people died that week after testing positive for Covid-19 - the lowest number of deaths involving the virus in the last 16 weeks and a 31.2% decrease compared with the previous week, which saw 532 deaths.
Overall, the number of deaths registered in the same week was 6.1% (560 deaths) below the five-year average - the fourth consecutive week it has been below average.
It comes as 15 more coronavirus hospital deaths were confirmed in England on Tuesday, bringing the UK hospital death toll to 33,798.
The government has paused its official announcement of daily deaths in care homes and the wider community, amid claims Public Health England has been 'over-exaggerating figures'.
Comment: There you have it, the death count from Covid-19 cannot be trusted.
Researchers have accused PHE of counting people as victims if they die of any cause at any time after testing positive for the virus - meaning they would still be included if they were 'run over by a bus three months later'.
The Department for Health and Social Care said last week daily figures would come to a halt while the issue is 'resolved'.
NHS services have come under increased strain with the number of a patients hospitalised and requiring critical care because of the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed over 30,000 lives in the UK.
Comment: This prioritizing of care for suspected Covid-19 patients has led to soaring deaths elsewhere: England's lockdown caused highest excess death rate in Europe
Mass testing has become a key part of the UK strategy in their battle against the virus.
A leading scientist has claimed nearly half of NHS workers were infected with coronavirus at the peak of the pandemic. Sir Paul Nurse, Francis Crick Institute director, told MPs today that 'up to 45%' of healthcare workers were infected in April - but a lack of testing meant most cases went undetected.
Comment: Cases went undetected most likely because they were asymptomatic, because the coronavirus is harmless for the vast majority. It's notable that most people know when they have the flu but they don't know when they have coronavirus.
Meanwhile, one of the government's top scientific advisors has poured cold water on Boris Johnson's hope for 'a significant return to normality' by Christmas, warning the UK will be living with coronavirus for 'very many, many years to come'.
Professor Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and director of the Wellcome Trust, told the Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee: 'Things will not be done by Christmas. This infection is not going away, it's now a human endemic infection. 'Even, actually, if we have a vaccine or very good treatments, humanity will still be living with this virus for very many, many years to come.'
Comment: The lockdown has led to unprecedented death and incalculable destruction to the economy, and their claims that it was because of the dangers of the coronavirus, by their own admission, does not hold water; so it begs the question, what is the real motivation behind the lockdowns?