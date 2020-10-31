About 50 demonstrators threw bricks and fireworks at police and set fire to rubbish containers in the centre of Spain's second largest city, police said.
Police repelled the protesters with their batons but did not charge, a spokesman for the Mossos d'Escuadra, the Catalan regional police, said.
One person was injured after being hit on the head by a brick. Two people were arrested.
Earlier, about 700 people staged a peaceful demonstration through one of the city's main streets.
It follows similar disturbances sparked by those who deny the existence of the pandemic in Bilbao, in Spain, on Thursday and in cities across Italy on Monday.
Comment: Rather than they simply 'deny the existence of the pandemic' - although there is truth to that statement - it would appear that the majority of people who are protesting are against the lockdown measures because they can see that they're unjustified and that they're destroying peoples livelihoods.
Spain, one of the hardest-hit countries by COVID-19, imposed a state of emergency this week to try halt the rise of coronavirus infections.
Comment: Madrid rejected the new lockdown restrictions imposed by Spain's central government, and took them to court, and won, and in turn the government imposed a state of emergency on the city thus neutralizing their opposition - this wasn't about the coronavirus, this was about forcing the city to do as it was told regardless of reason.
Like other European countries, Spain has resorted to increasingly drastic measures to curb infections, although less stringent than in Germany or France.
The state of emergency grants regional authorities the power to limit freedom of movement through lockdowns and curfews.
Comment: Elsewhere in Spain there were more protests this evening, :
Protests against the tyrannical measures have been increasing throughout Europe: