Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters took to the streets of Amsterdam, decrying restrictive measures against the coronavirus. The unauthorized gathering was met with a strong riot police force.The anti-lockdown protesters gathered in the center of the Netherlands capital on Sunday, despite failing to get authorization for the rally from the authorities.The protesters, who largely lacked face masks and did not exactly observe social distancing rules,in December as Covid-19 cases mounted.The gathering was met with a strong law enforcement presence, including police officers in full riot gear and mounted units. Police demanded the protesters disperse, but the crowd failed to comply, with some protesters launching fireworks.Police then tried to disperse the crowd by force, with some groups of protesters engaging in scuffles with officers.At least one water cannon vehicle was deployed to back up the police units.as they try to block the advance of the police.