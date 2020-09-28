Last week, Madrid city council announced new restrictions for over one million of the city's inhabitants, introducing localized restrictions on movement amid a surge in new cases of coronavirus.
Comment: Restrictions that even the regional Mayor objected to, instead calling for an end to the emergency measures and for a swift lifting of all lockdown restrictions Madrid's local authorities resist Spanish government's pressure to impose regional lockdown
Dozens of residents were involved in violent clashes with police last week, in what local media dubbed a riot. Eyewitness footage from the scene shows the ferocity of the police response in quelling the disturbances.
In one clip shared to social media, a police officer in riot gear was filmed headbutting a detainee.
Widespread protests continued over the weekend, across areas such as Usera, Puente de Vallecas, Villa de Vallecas, Villaverde, Ciudad Lineal, Vicálvaro, San Blas and Carabanchel.
Many claim working class and migrant neighborhoods are being stigmatized by the new restrictions as many residents are manual laborers who use public transport to commute to work, in what authorities consider another major viral infection vector.
Over one million people are subject to the new localized lockdown restrictions and may only leave their homes for work, medical or educational purposes and only if they carry supporting documents showing they have the necessary permission.
Comment: The inconsistency of these restrictions shows just how ridiculous, nonsensical and tyrannical the situation is.
Some 45 restricted zones were identified due to their higher infection rate, tied to high population density relative to the rest of the city, in which cases currently exceed 1,000 positives per 100,000 inhabitants.
Comment: Note that wealthier areas are more often those of a lower density and this works out well for those imposing the lockdown because it's highly likely that wealthy citizens, who wield more influence in the body-politic, would also be more likely to object and work towards removing the restrictions that the low-income, less influential, members of society are instead forced, through threats of violence, to deal with.
Madrid now ranks top among major European cities for new infections amid the so-called second wave of the 2019 coronavirus.
Local businesses must operate at 50 percent capacity and must close before 10pm. Gatherings are limited to no more than six people. The new measures will be reviewed every 14 days and may be extended on an open-ended basis.
Comment: These are almost exactly the same restrictions being enforced in the regional lockdowns in the UK- how exactly did they all come up with the same restrictions? And on what scientific basis?
A contingent of roughly 400 police officers, with support from the Spanish army, are conducting security checks in the 45 restricted zones.
Health advisers believe the restrictions do not go far enough and propose locking down the 3.3 million inhabitants of the Madrid metropolitan area.
According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Spain has recorded over 715,000 cases of Covid-19 cases, resulting in 31,000 deaths.
A memorial incorpoating thousands of Spanish flags was held in Madrid over the weekend in honor of those who died during the first wave of the pandemic.
Comment: The involvement of the army is a particularly chilling move, although the UK is also thinking of deploying troops to enforce its will:
UK's NHS to enlist ARMY to vaccinate ENTIRE population with coronavirus vaccine, will do a 'dry run' with flu vaccine
This is particular noteworthy because a backlash is building throughout Europe: