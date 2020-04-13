Our first report comes from Brussels, Belgium, where a teenager died in a motorcycle accident because the police were pursuing him for 'violating the lockdown':
45 detained in Brussels riots during lockdown
The mayor of a Brussels neighborhood has called for calm and promised a full probe after a teen died while fleeing police enforcing the city's coronavirus lockdown. The accident sparked riots leading to dozens of arrests.
Anderlecht, a neighborhood of Brussels, descended into chaos on Saturday following the death of a 19-year-old. The teen, who was riding a scooter, reportedly collided with a police van on Friday while trying to evade officers patrolling the streets for potential violators of the Belgian capital's coronavirus lockdown.
Meanwhile, in Indian-administered Kashmir, a doctor who attempted to take a suspected coronavirus patient to a hospital for tests was instead taken hostage by the protesting family:
Doctors TAKEN HOSTAGE in Kashmir after attempt to screen man for Covid-19 goes awry
The incident began as the doctors arrived in the village of Sheikhpora on Saturday and approached the house where the person suspected of having coronavirus lived to make inquires.
However, they were treated to a rather less than a warm welcome, as the man's family apparently took issue with their intention of taking their relative to the hospital for screening, locking the doctors up in their house instead.
"As soon our members asked about the person who had travel history, his family members kept our whole medical team hostage in their house," Kashmir News Observer (KNO) agency reported, citing hospital officials at SDH Chadoora.
With the villagers refusing to set them free, it quickly came to a showdown between the would-be patient's family and police, who were called to the scene to rescue the group.
The angry villagers did not want to give in without a fight, pelting policemen with stones in a tense face-off that resulted in three officers being injured.
11 held for chopping off policeman's hand in Palatial
Eleven persons were arrested on Sunday for an attack on a police party by a group of Nihangs, a Sikh warrior sect, at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala.
The hand of assistant sub-inspector Harjit Singh was severed with a sword in the attack that followed when the Nihangs were asked for curfew passes, the police said.
The accused, including a woman, were later arrested in an operation led by Inspector General of Police (Patiala Range) Jatinder Aulakh and Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police Mandeep Sidhu after they escaped into the Nihang Dera complex in Balbera, which also houses Khichdi Sahib Gurdwara.
Corona Lock-Down Causes UK Hunger Crisis: 1.5m People Go Whole Day Without Food
Just three weeks into the lockdown, the Food Foundation said that 1.5 million Britons reported not eating for a whole day because they had no money or access to food. Some 3 million people in total were in households where someone had been forced to skip some meals. More than 1 million people reported losing all their income because of the pandemic, with over a third of them believing they would not be entitled to any government help.
The foundation's findings are based on a YouGov poll carried out across England, Scotland and Wales this week. Its director, Anna Taylor, said the crisis was too big to be left to food banks and local authorities without funding. [...]
The numbers reporting going hungry in the last three weeks are 1.5 to two times higher than those experiencing hunger over a whole year in recent times, according to Dr Rachel Loopstra, lecturer in nutrition at King's College London. "They suggest the Covid-19 lockdown has had a swift and devastating impact on the population's ability to access sufficient food, both for economic reasons and because of self-isolation," she said.
