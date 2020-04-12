© REUTERS/Tom Polansek/File Photo



Smithfield Foods, the world's biggest pork processor, said on Sunday it will shut a U.S. plant indefinitelySmithfield extended the closure of its Sioux Falls, South Dakota, plant after initially saying it would idle temporarily for cleaning., according to the company.South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said on Saturday that 238 Smithfield employees had active cases of the new coronavirus, accounting for 55% of the state's total. Noem and the mayor of Sioux Falls had recommended the company shut the plant, which has about 3,700 workers, for at least two weeks."It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running," Smithfield Chief Executive Ken Sullivan said in a statement on Sunday.Smithfield said it will resume operations in Sioux Falls after further direction from local, state and federal officials. The company will pay employees for the next two weeks, according to the statement.The company has been running its plants to supply U.S. consumers during the outbreak, Sullivan said., even in the face of COVID-19," he said.