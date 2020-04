© Reuters / Kham

Wheat prices are also higher

The price of rice — a staple food in Asia — has hit 7-year highs due to the coronavirus outbreak as importers rush to stockpile the grain while exporters curb shipments.The rise in prices is due to expectations of higher demand for Thai rice after fellow top exporters India and Vietnam both face export disruptions of the strategic staple food due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, formally known as COVID-19.In India, rice traders have stopped signing new export contracts as labour shortages and logistical disruptions hamper the delivery of existing contracts, Reuters reported, citing industry officials. The Vietnamese government meanwhile has put in export curbs. The gain in prices comes despite expectations of robust production this crop year and carry-over stocks of rice and wheat being at all-time highssaid Samarendu Mohanty, Asia regional director at the Peru-based International Potato Center, a non-profit group researching food security.That could make seasonal farming activities difficult and hit future harvests, said Mohanty in a blog post. In other parts of the world like India and other South Asian countries, it is now harvest time for winter crops such as wheat, potato, cotton and some fruits and vegetables. Farmers need migrant workers to operate machinery and perform other manual work like loading and unloading the produce.It's not just rice, prices of wheat — a staple grain used to make pasta and bread — have also risen recently.Benchmark wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were hit by the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, but have seen gains since mid-March.Rice and wheat prices will remain supported in the coming weeks, said Fitch Solutions in a note."Supply is currently tightening due to the impact of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic on demand and trade as well as to the aftermath of bad weather in key producers (severe drought in South East Asia and Australia)," said Fitch Solutions.Although prices ofwheat and rice are currently low in absolute terms as compared to historical averages, they are still significantly higher on-year, it noted.Food industry associations and organizations are urging countries to keep trade open.