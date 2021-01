© Father Walter Ciszek Prayer League/Facebook



Respect Thy Enemy

The Story Was Written Before They Even Contacted You

They are relentless, they are thorough, and they are good at their trade. Acknowledging this and not expecting fair or decent treatment will leave you more prepared than most. To become hysterical, or to even talk to them, is to play into their hands. Treat them the way surfers treat sharks — as a deadly adversary that should never be underestimated.

When Ronan Farrow Calls You, Hang Up!

Judge apparently found out he was named in the letter when Ronan Farrow called to ask about it. Farrow offered no details about when the incident supposedly happened or where, or even the name of the woman. Judge has been accused of participating in an attempted rape with a would-be Supreme Court justice, in other words, and can't even get the basic facts of the allegation provided to him. It's Kafkaesque. And it raises another question. If Democrats knew all along that Judge was the second man and they're taking this seriously, why is he only hearing about it now, from Farrow? Why not in July from Feinstein's office or Rep. Anna Eshoo's office? She was the first person contacted about the charge, remember.

"delivers narratives that are irresistibly cinematic ... and often omits the complicating facts and inconvenient details that may make them less dramatic." Farrow also "suggests conspiracies that are tantalizing but he cannot prove."

I Wouldn't Play Along

That 3 a.m. Knock on the Doo

About the Author:

Mark Judge is a writer and filmmaker in Washington, D.C.

Some of the best advice for dealing with the media can be found in He Leadeth Me, a 1973 book by American Jesuit Father Walter J. Ciszek. Father Ciszek was captured by the Russian army during World War II. They accused and convicted him of being a Vatican spy. He would spend 23 years in Soviet prisons and the labor camps of Siberia.. In a moment, they turned to cold realism when he realized what he was dealing with. The Russians were not about to stop asking him the same questions over and over again for days on end. They were not going to listen to facts or reason.Ciszek notes.Sure, the press is filled with people who are incompetent and make unbelievable mistakes. You and I might consider the MSM something of a joke.You don't have to like these facts. (In fact, you shouldn't.)The reporter who has just called you with a list of personal questions might be a goofball — or a trained and skilled interrogator. Assume, to be on the safe side, that he isJust like the Russians who tortured Fr. Ciszek.Every person who comes into the media's crosshairs should understand this.Indeed, the story was written before they even contacted you. They willand. They often have(ugly tales about you) at the ready. If so, they will slowly dole it out to set up and trick a naïve subject.To echo Fr. Ciszek:On September 14, 2018, I was at home when I got a call from Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker.Now, two months later,At the time of Farrow's call the accuser had not been named. She turned out to be Christine Blasey Ford, a college professor in California.I told Farrow I had no idea what he was talking about — and asked him if he could be more specific than "sexual misconduct in the 1980s." He couldn't. The only accurate description of what happened that night was by Allahpundit, a popular blogger at the site Hot Air:I have been a reporter for some many years myself, and I have done a lot of reading on communism from The Gulag Archipelago to China's Cultural Revolution.I could, in sports vernacular, see the entire field. Media critic Ben Smith described Farrow as a writer whoBecause I know that most reporters are no different from the old Soviets at Pravda, I knew thatThere would be more stories that were all already written. Still, even I couldn't believe it when the media and the members of the United States Senate began trying to decipher jargon from my high school yearbook. Their goal? To prove that Brett and I had, I don't know, drunk some beers when we were teenagers.. I gave one interview to The New York Times , lengthily pointing out that I simply had no recollection of what Ford was talking about. I told them that the Brett Kavanaugh I knew in high school was a good friend and decent guy. He was interested in sports. Even that one interview may not have been advisable, I know.At one point during the most chaotic point of the Kavanaugh episode, I decamped from Washington. I spent a couple days at a friend's beach house on the Eastern Shore to try and regain a little sanity. One night at about 3 a.m., there was a loud knock on the door. Here it was, the moment you always hear about in novels like Darkness At Noon, or memoirs like Ciszek's.I didn't answer, of course. Respecting that awesome power and diabolical ability of those lined up against me meant facing reality with a clarity that would help me survive. Like Fr. Ciszek,