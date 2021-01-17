© Father Walter Ciszek Prayer League/Facebook



Respect Thy Enemy

The Story Was Written Before They Even Contacted You

They are relentless, they are thorough, and they are good at their trade. Acknowledging this and not expecting fair or decent treatment will leave you more prepared than most. To become hysterical, or to even talk to them, is to play into their hands. Treat them the way surfers treat sharks — as a deadly adversary that should never be underestimated.

When Ronan Farrow Calls You, Hang Up!

Judge apparently found out he was named in the letter when Ronan Farrow called to ask about it. Farrow offered no details about when the incident supposedly happened or where, or even the name of the woman. Judge has been accused of participating in an attempted rape with a would-be Supreme Court justice, in other words, and can't even get the basic facts of the allegation provided to him. It's Kafkaesque. And it raises another question. If Democrats knew all along that Judge was the second man and they're taking this seriously, why is he only hearing about it now, from Farrow? Why not in July from Feinstein's office or Rep. Anna Eshoo's office? She was the first person contacted about the charge, remember.

"delivers narratives that are irresistibly cinematic ... and often omits the complicating facts and inconvenient details that may make them less dramatic." Farrow also "suggests conspiracies that are tantalizing but he cannot prove."

I Wouldn't Play Along

That 3 a.m. Knock on the Doo

About the Author:

Mark Judge is a writer and filmmaker in Washington, D.C.