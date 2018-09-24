Now the Wall Street Journal's Kimberly Strassel reports that the Washington Post knew of Keyser, they knew of her denial, and they refused to report it.
There is exactly one reason why the Washington Post would not run this account, it was not damaging to Kavanaugh and it pointed to the rather obvious probability that Ford was a liar, a fabulist, or a few fries short of a Happy Meal.
More to the point, there is a great deal of reason to think that if this party had actually happened that Keyser would have remembered. Keyser and Ford have remained friends since high school. Here is a party where Ford vanished in the middle of the party, leaving Keyser alone in a house with three drunken teens who, according to Ford, had rape on their minds. One would think that she would at least have remembered that even if Ford had never told her why she suddenly ran off and left her alone and in danger.
Even with Ford's caveat that Keyser might not remember anything, her statement was critical to our understanding of what happened. And her statement was, in regards to this party, the same as those of Judge and Smyth. So why were their stories important and Keyser's not? Because the #MeToo harpies hate men and actually believe that a man's denial is proof of his guilt.
