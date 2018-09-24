



Yesterday, there were two steps forward on the road to the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh. The lawyers for Christine Ford, she's the California woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of groping her at a party 37 years ago, and the Senate Judiciary Committee agreed that Ford would testify on Thursday. This represents a walk back for Chuck Grassley and makes one queasy at what else he may give away in order to propitiate the angry, hairy goddesses of #MeToo. The second item was that another person Ford had named as a witness, Leland Ingham Keyser, provided a statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee. She said that a) she didn't know Brett Kavanaugh and b) she was never at a party like the one described by Ford. If you are keeping score, this makesThe only person who has not made a statement under oath is...Christine Ford.Now the Wall Street Journal's Kimberly Strassel reports that the Washington PostThere is exactly one reason why the Washington Post would not run this account,More to the point, there is a great deal of reason to think that if this party had actually happened that Keyser would have remembered. Keyser and Ford have remained friends since high school. Here is a party where Ford vanished in the middle of the party, leaving Keyser alone in a house with three drunken teens who, according to Ford, had rape on their minds. One would think that she would at least have remembered that even if Ford had never told her why she suddenly ran off and left her alone and in danger.Even with Ford's caveat that Keyser might not remember anything, her statement was critical to our understanding of what happened. And her statement was, in regards to this party, the same as those of Judge and Smyth. So why were their stories important and Keyser's not?