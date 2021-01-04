Baraitser's frightening ruling supported virtually every US prosecutorial argument that was made during the extradition trial, no matter how absurd and Orwellian. This includes quoting from a long-discredited CNN report alleging without evidence that Assange made the embassy a "command post" for election interference, saying the right to free speech does not give anyone "unfettered discretion" to disclose any document they wish, dismissing arguments from the defense that UK law prohibits extradition for political offenses, parroting the false claim that Assange's attempt to help protect his source Chelsea Manning while she was exfiltrating documents she already had access to was not normal journalistic behavior, saying US intelligence might have had legitimate reasons to spy on Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy, and claiming Assange's rights would be protected by the US legal system if he were extradited.
"Judge is just repeating the US case, including its most dubious claims, in Assange case," tweeted activist John Rees during the proceedings.
In the end, though, Baraitser ruled against extradition. Not because the US government has no business extraditing an Australian journalist from the UK for exposing its war crimes. Not because allowing the extradition and prosecution of journalists under the Espionage Act poses a direct threat to press freedoms worldwide. Not to prevent a global chilling effect on natsec investigative journalism into the behaviors of the largest power structures on our planet. No, Baraitser ultimately ruled against extradition because Assange would be too high a suicide risk in America's draconian prison system.
Assange is still not free, and he is not out of the woods. The US government has said it will appeal the decision, and Baraitser has the legal authority to keep Assange locked in Belmarsh Prison until that appeals process has been carried through all the way to its end. Discussions on bail and release will resume on Wednesday, and Assange will remain imprisoned in Belmarsh at least until that time. Due to Assange's bail offense which resulted from taking political asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012, it's very possible that bail will be denied and he will remain imprisoned throughout the US government appeal.
The Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA), the Australian trade union to which Assange belongs as a journalist, has released a statement on the ruling which outlines the situation nicely.
"Today's court ruling is a huge relief for Julian, his partner and family, his legal team and his supporters around the world," said MEAA Media Federal President Marcus Strom. "Julian has suffered a 10-year ordeal for trying to bring information of public interest to the light of day, and it has had an immense impact on his mental and physical health."
"But we are dismayed that the judge showed no concern for press freedom in any of her comments today, and effectively accepted the US arguments that journalists can be prosecuted for exposing war crimes and other government secrets, and for protecting their sources," Strom added.
"The stories for which he was being prosecuted were published by WikiLeaks a decade ago and revealed war crimes and other shameful actions by the United States government. They were clearly in the public interest. The case against Assange has always been politically motivated with the intent of curtailing free speech, criminalising journalism and sending a clear message to future whistleblowers and publishers that they too will be punished if they step out of line."Indeed, the ruling today was a huge relief for Assange, his family, and for all his supporters around the world. But it wasn't justice.
"It's good to hear that court has ruled against the extradition of Julian Assange but I am wary of the fact it's on mental health grounds," AP's Joana Ramiro commented on the ruling. "It's a rather feeble precedent against the extradition of whistleblowers and/or in defence of the free press. Democracy needs better than that."
"This wasn't a victory for press freedom," tweeted journalist Glenn Greenwald. "Quite the contrary: the judge made clear she believed there are grounds to prosecute Assange in connection with the 2010 publication. It was, instead, an indictment of the insanely oppressive US prison system for security 'threats'."
It is good that Baraitser ultimately ruled against extradition, but her ruling also supported the entirety of the US government's prosecutorial narrative that would allow for extradition of journalists under the Espionage Act in the future. The ruling is a significant step toward freedom for Julian Assange, but it changes nothing as far as global imperialist tyranny is concerned.
So the appropriate response at this time is a sigh of relief, but not celebration. The Assange case has never been about just one man; the greater part of the battle, the one we are all fighting, continues unabated.
That said, the message of the empire here was essentially "We totally coulda extradited you if we wanted, but you're too crazy," which sounds a lot like the international diplomacy equivalent of "I could kick your ass but you're not worth it." It's a way of backing down while still saving face and appearing to be a threat. But everyone looking on can see that backing down is still backing down.
I think it's a safe bet that if this case hadn't had such intense scrutiny on it from all over the world, we would have heard a different ruling today. The empire did what it could to try and intimidate journalists with the possibility of prison for exposing its malfeasance, but in the end, it backed down.
I'm not going to take that as a sign that we've won the war, or even the battle. But it is a sign that our punches are landing. And that we've got a fighting chance here.
