"The stories for which he was being prosecuted were published by WikiLeaks a decade ago and revealed war crimes and other shameful actions by the United States government. They were clearly in the public interest. The case against Assange has always been politically motivated with the intent of curtailing free speech, criminalising journalism and sending a clear message to future whistleblowers and publishers that they too will be punished if they step out of line."

it changes nothing

British Judge Vanessa Baraitser has ruled against US extradition for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, but not for the reasons she should have.Baraitser's frightening ruling This includes quoting from a long-discredited CNN report alleging without evidence that Assange made the embassy a "command post" for election interference, saying the right to free speech does not give anyone "unfettered discretion" to disclose any document they wish, dismissing arguments from the defense that UK law prohibits extradition for political offenses, parroting the false claim that Assange's attempt to help protect his source Chelsea Manning while she was exfiltrating documents she already had access to was not normal journalistic behavior, saying US intelligence might have had legitimate reasons to spy on Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy, and claiming Assange's rights would be protected by the US legal system if he were extradited. tweeted activist John Rees during the proceedings.In the end, though, Baraitser ruled against extradition. Not because the US government has no business extraditing an Australian journalist from the UK for exposing its war crimes. Not because allowing the extradition and prosecution of journalists under the Espionage Act poses a direct threat to press freedoms worldwide. Not to prevent a global chilling effect on natsec investigative journalism into the behaviors of the largest power structures on our planet. No, Baraitser ultimately ruled against extradition because Assange would be too high a suicide risk in America's draconian prison system.The US government has said it will appeal the decision, and Baraitser has the legal authority Discussions on bail and release will resume on Wednesday, and Assange will remain imprisoned in Belmarsh at least until that time. Due to Assange's bail offense which resulted from taking political asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012,The Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA), the Australian trade union to which Assange belongs as a journalist, has released a statement on the ruling which outlines the situation nicely."Today's court ruling is a huge relief for Julian, his partner and family, his legal team and his supporters around the world," said MEAA Media Federal President Marcus Strom. "Julian has suffered a 10-year ordeal for trying to bring information of public interest to the light of day, and it has had an immense impact on his mental and physical health."Strom added.Indeed, the ruling today was a huge relief for Assange, his family, and for all his supporters around the world. But it wasn't justice.AP's Joana Ramiro commented on the ruling."This wasn't a victory for press freedom," tweeted journalist Glenn Greenwald. "Quite the contrary: the judge made clear she believed there are grounds to prosecute Assange in connection with the 2010 publication. It was, instead, an indictment of the insanely oppressive US prison system for security 'threats'."So the appropriate response at this time is a sigh of relief, but not celebration. The Assange case has never been about just one man; the greater part of the battle, the one we are all fighting, continues unabated.That said, the message of the empire here was essentially "We totally coulda extradited you if we wanted, but you're too crazy," which sounds a lot like the international diplomacy equivalent of "I could kick your ass but you're not worth it." It's a way of backing down while still saving face and appearing to be a threat. But everyone looking on can see that backing down is still backing down.The empire did what it could to try and intimidate journalists with the possibility of prison for exposing its malfeasance, but in the end, it backed down.I'm not going to take that as a sign that we've won the war, or even the battle. But it is a sign that our punches are landing. And that we've got a fighting chance here.