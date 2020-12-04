Society's Child
'Anti-gay' Hungarian politician resigns after being caught by Brussels police fleeing a 25-man orgy
Business Insider
Wed, 02 Dec 2020 08:37 UTC
Jozsef Szajer resigned on Sunday after he admitted to breaching Belgium's strict lockdown rules to attend a sex party, Politico reported on Tuesday. The police found 25 naked men at the gathering, including Szajer and some diplomats, the Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure reported. The newspaper quoted a local police source as saying, "We interrupted a gang bang."
Orban's Hungarian government has curtailed LGBTQ rights since he was elected prime minister in 2010. Szajer, who fronted Fidesz in the European Parliament, helped rewrite Hungary's constitution to "protect the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman," The Times of London reported.
Szajer, a right-wing politician and ally of Orban, climbed out a first-floor window and was spotted "fleeing along the gutter," the public prosecutor's office said. A source close to the investigation told Politico that officers were called after a complaint about a "night-time disturbance."
Authorities said narcotics were found in Szajer's bag. Szajer insisted that he had not taken drugs.
The public prosecutor's office said: "A passer-by reported to the police that he had seen a man fleeing along the gutter; he was able to identify the man. The man's hands were bloody. It is possible that he may have been injured while fleeing. Narcotics were found in his backpack. The man was unable to produce any identity documents. He was escorted to his place of residence, where he identified himself as S. J. (1961) by means of a diplomatic passport."
Szajer on Tuesday said he was present at a "private party" and apologized. "After the police asked for my identity — since I did not have ID on me — I declared that I was a MEP," he said.
"The police continued the process and finally issued an official verbal warning and transported me home. "I deeply regret violating the Covid restrictions, it was irresponsible on my part. I am ready to stand for the fine that occurs."
He announced his resignation as an MEP and asked people to treat the matter as "strictly personal" to him.
"I ask everyone not to extend it to my homeland, or to my political community," he added.
József Szájer is in fact a career establishment (i.e., liberal, secular) politician. The only reason he's taken up a few somewhat 'traditionalist' social conservative views within the last decade is because Viktor Orban has transformed politics in Hungary, such that if elitist hangers-on in Budapest wish to remain close to power, they are expected to at least outwardly conform to more conservative views.
Far from being 'a key architect of Orban's ultra-conservative govt', Szájer is in fact a key architect of Hungary's accession to the EU in the early 2000s, and a devoted lifelong Europhile. He's apparently so speshul to the project that he 'received the honour of Knight Commander of St Michael and St George (KCMG)' from the British queen back in 2000, when still in his 30s. [Link]
Note also that at least THREE 'high-level EU diplomats' were ID'd at this orgy. The focus is on one 'anti-gay' MEP, not the fact that top diplomats in Brussels - who, almost by definition, are thus ultra-liberal eurocrats - are (regularly?) having ecstasy-fueled midday gangbangs.
Their only legal/moral transgression, by EU standards - and the only reason Brussels police showed up - is that they broke Covid-19 rules against large gatherings.
So the real headline is:
EU Elite Gay Orgy Stopped By Brussels Police For Flouting Covid Rules
TC
