The globalists responsible for engineering a medical tyranny across much of the Western world have something valuable to teach right-wing nationalists and would-be fascists, and that is you don't sell your damaged product out of the barrel of a machine gun, but rather dripping from the end of a syringe that promises to end all pain and misery.Patrick Henry, one of America's more outspoken Founding Fathers, famously remarked "give me liberty or give me death" when the life of his nation was on the line.It must be said that no fascist party has ever been so adept when it came to sealing the collective fate of their people to a common enemy. That's because the threat facing mankind today, or so we are told, is not some nefarious ideology, like communism, or even a terrorist organization that the masses can be rallied to fight. Rather, the threat is a microscopic contagion that is capable of invading every nook and cranny of our lives.And unlike a traditional enemy that can be seen, attacked and eventually defeated, the coronavirus - we have been oddly forewarned - will make landfall again and again, while regularly morphing with comic book abilities into an increasingly deadlier villain.There is very good reason to suspect, however, that either the science on all of this is half-baked, or we the people are being intentionally duped on a grand scale. In fact, it's probably a little bit of both.Nor does there seem to be any massive queuing up at hospitals for emergency treatment. In fact, as early as April, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told President Trump that the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort deployed to New York City by the federal government to help fight the coronavirus outbreak was "no longer needed". Cuomo said the need for the support vessel "didn't reach the levels that had been projected." And I am certainly not the only one who has noticed that Covid cases seem to fluctuate curiously with the political climate.There are other reasons to be suspicious that what we are dealing with is not a first-class medical emergency, but rather something much more sinister. Like maybe an excuse for rolling out a Western-made vaccine that carries a microchip implant with tracking technology? Such a claim will sound less fantastic when it is realized that it has already been developed."By selectively loading microparticles into microneedles, the patches deliver a pattern in the skin that is invisible to the naked eye but can be scanned with a smartphone that has the infrared filter removed," MIT News reported . "The patch can be customized to imprint different patterns that correspond to the type of vaccine delivered."Then, in September 2019, ID2020, a San Francisco-based biometric company that counts Microsoft as one of its founding members, announced a new project that involves the "exploration of multiple biometric identification technologies for infants" that is based on "infant immunization."So what can Americans expect next? How about 'Freedom Passes' that Britons may need before they are able to return to some semblance of normalcy?According to the Daily Mail , "Britons are set to be given Covid 'freedom passes' as long as they test negative for the virus twice in a week, it has been suggested...To earn the freedom pass, people will need to be tested regularly and, provided the results come back negative, they will then be given a letter, card or document they can show to people as they move around."And this is what they call a "return to normalcy."