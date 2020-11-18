Election Theft as Russiagate 5.0

Lord Malloch Brown: Not Your Typical British Agent

color revolutionary godfather

"An outstanding accomplishment during the Cory campaign was to produce an exit poll that indicated that she had won. It landed on the front page of the Inquirer and had a profound impact as it planted the idea that Aquino had won over Marcos... Marcos did not really recover after that. It was a very exciting experience to watch."

Shock Therapy

R2P and More Color Revolution

"Strobe Talbott, is a very old friend of mine and in some ways a similar sort of practitioner and theoretician of globalisation... As such he really understood the hidden back-story of modern politics, which always gets shoved out of view by the more familiar story of nation-states."

Handler of Team Obama

"The principal conduit between Britain and the Candidate [Obama] has been Lord Malloch Brown, the Junior Foreign Minister, whom Obama came to admire when he [Malloch Brown] was Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Obama was really taken with him. It's a relationship that has persisted and they have talked a number of times since."

"My book and my research was utterly unsustainable on the free market. If I hadn't been able to get a grant from George Soros and the Open Society Institute, there is no way I could have done the kind of investigative reporting I needed to do".

The Case of Cass Sunstein

"(1) Government might ban conspiracy theorizing. (2) Government might impose some kind of tax, financial or otherwise, on those who disseminate such theories. (3) Government might itself engage in counter speech, marshaling arguments to discredit conspiracy theories. (4) Government might formally hire credible private parties to engage in counter speech. (5) Government might engage in informal communication with such parties, encouraging them to help"

"In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries are using a range of tools to influence behavior: Information campaigns are one tool, but so are laws, regulations, guidelines and even fines...That's why behavioral science is so important."

Lord Brown in the Obama Era

Lord Malloch Brown's Ultimate Obsession

"In the wider world a more authoritarian form of government is the new majority. It is not China alone. This "new majority" embraces leaders who come to power by the ballot box and those who didn't, but who all share a preference for a nationalist foreign policy, the weakening of domestic institutions and the rule of law"

Lord Brown calls for the creation of reformed United Nation to avoid its obsolescence by getting rid of the Security Council

"Building variegated coalitions of state and non-state actors willing to be first movers on different parts of this agenda is not a new path to action in the UN. Now it needs to be turbo charged. The world won't wait for the most plodding and resistant nations to sigh up to action".

"the failures we all individually made pale compared to just the fact that nation states have ultimately - particularly the bigger and more powerful ones - resisted conceding power and sovereignty and decision making to this multilateral body."