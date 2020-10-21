GOV'T CANNOT STOP IT ON ITS OWN

RESURGENCE CONTINUES IN EUROPE

Leaders and experts in Europe are calling on citizens to take responsibility and make sacrifice so as to help contain a record increase of new coronavirus cases in many European countries.As coronavirus continues sweeping across the world, the human cost keeps mounting. Globally, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has topped 40 million, with more than 1.1 million people known to have died of the disease, according to Tuesday's figures from the World Health Organization (WHO).Level 5 is the highest level under the Irish government's medium-term COVID-19 plan introduced in mid-September."If we pull hard together over the next six weeks, we will have the opportunity to celebrate Christmas in a meaningful way," he said.The Level-5 measures will last for six weeks, starting from midnight on Wednesday, Martin said, describing these measures as "probably Europe's strictest regime."Ireland's decision came one week after Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that his country will return to a "partial lockdown", starting on Oct. 14."The facts don't lie," Rutte said last Tuesday at a press conference in The Hague, which was broadcast live on TV. "Be realistic, and take responsibility."According to a report by the Guardian newspaper, at least three-quarters of people in Britain who have COVID-19 or are a contact of somebody who has tested positive have failed to fully self-isolate.Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreaks in early 2020, wearing masks in public has been widely accepted in Asian countries like China, South Korea, and Japan to limit the spread of the disease.On Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also called for responsibility and discipline from individuals, saying "We all have a part to play.""Physical distancing, mask wearing, hand hygiene, coughing safely into your arm, avoiding crowds and meeting people outside where possible and when you have to be inside with others -- open windows and ensure good ventilation with non-recirculating air," Tedros said at a virtual press conference.The COVID-19 pandemic has entered a "worrying" phase. The world was seeing cases accelerate, particularly in Europe and North America, as the northern hemisphere enters winter, Tedros said.On Tuesday, Greece and Albania both registered a new daily record of confirmed cases, at 667 and 301, respectively.Many European countries have in recent weeks recorded spikes in new COVID-19 cases, with some breaking their daily records recorded during the peak of the pandemic earlier this year, including Spain, France, Britain, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and the Czech Republic.On Tuesday evening, Spain reported 13,873 new coronavirus cases and 218 deaths in a 24-hour span, taking the total number of infections to 988,322 and the death toll to 34,210. The continued increase means that Spain is likely to reach the mark of one million infections as early as Wednesday.Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa, at Tuesday's press conference after a weekly cabinet meeting, once again warned that "very tough weeks are coming."In France, 20,468 new COVID-19 cases were registered in a 24-hour span, while the COVID-19-related fatalities rose sharply by 262 in one day, said health authorities. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 930,745 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in France, placing it the eighth highest now in the world.In Britain, official data showed that COVID-19 deaths rose by 241 to 43,967, the highest daily tally since June. Another 21,331 people have tested positive, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 762,542 in the country.Also on Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced to move Greater Manchester into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions -- the top alert level -- from Friday."I know that these restrictions are tough, both on businesses and individuals. Believe me, no one wants to be putting these things into effect," Johnson noted.