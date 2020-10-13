A study conducted in the United States in July found that when they compared 154 "case-patients," who tested positive for COVID-19, to a control group of 160 participants from the same health care facility who were symptomatic but tested negative, over 70 percent of the case-patients were contaminated with the virus and fell ill despite "always" wearing a mask.
"In the 14 days before illness onset, 71% of case-patients and 74% of control participants reported always using cloth face coverings or other mask types when in public," the report stated.
While the study notes that some of these people may have contracted the virus from the few moments that they removed their mask to eat or drink at "places that offer on-site eating or drinking," the CDC concedes that there is no successful way to evaluate if that was the exact moment someone became exposed and contracted the virus.
The report states:
"Characterization of community exposures can be difficult to assess when widespread transmission is occurring, especially from asymptomatic persons within inherently interconnected communities.Despite this new scientific information, the CDC, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, and many political authorities are still encouraging people to wear masks. Many states and cities have even mandated masks, citing them as one of the main tools to "slow the spread" of coronavirus and keep case numbers in their area down.
"Direction, ventilation, and intensity of airflow might affect virus transmission, even if social distancing measures and mask use are implemented according to current guidance."
Despite over 70 percent of the case-patient participants' efforts to follow CDC recommendations by committing to always wearing face coverings at "gatherings with ≤10 or >10 persons in a home; shopping; dining at a restaurant; going to an office setting, salon, gym, bar/coffee shop, or church/religious gathering; or using public transportation," they still contracted the virus.
"Characterization of community exposures can be difficult to assess when widespread transmission is occurring, especially from asymptomatic persons within inherently interconnected communities. Direction, ventilation, and intensity of airflow might affect virus transmission, even if social distancing measures and mask use are implemented according to current guidance."
Comment: Nice to know that in the 'protection' lineup, vaccine comes in 3rd place behind 1) no mask and 2) mask. Anything short of the truth is an agenda - the obfuscation of facts to effect directed outcomes.
