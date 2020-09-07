Society's Child
Wealthy, white NYC college student, 20, among eight arrested for rioting, vandalism
The Daily Mail
Sun, 06 Sep 2020 18:01 UTC
A wealthy college student is among the eight people arrested on rioting charges after participants in a Black Lives Matter protest went on a rampage in Manhattan, causing some $100,000 in damage to businesses.
Clara Kraebber, 20, was among those arrested after the vandalism spree on Friday in the Flatiron District, where demonstrators were protesting over the death of Daniel Prude in upstate Rochester.
All were charged with rioting, and some were additionally charged with weapons and burglary tool possession.
New York Post when reached by phone at her family's second home in Connecticut, saying: 'No — not right now — I don't want to talk about it.'
Of the eight arrested, five were men and two were women. Two of the arrests are from out of state, including one from Portland, Oregon and one from Iowa.
Kraebber, an undergraduate at Rice University. Her father is a psychiatrist who teaches at the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry, and her mother is an architect at a prestigious Manhattan firm.
The family in 2016 purchased a $1.8 million apartment on the Upper East Side, and also owns a home with four fireplaces in Connecticut.
'I wonder how her rich parents feel about their daughter. How would they feel if they graffitied their townhouse?' one law enforcement source told the Post.
'This girl should be the poster child for white privilege, growing up on the Upper East Side and another home in Connecticut,' the source said. 'This is the height of hypocrisy.'
Friday's demonstration was organized by groups calling themselves the 'New Afrikan Black Panther Party' and the 'Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement.'
Police say that demonstrators started out at Foley Square, where they lit trash cans on fire and scrawled graffiti including the word 'Abolition'.
The masked and black-clad group then moved north. Video shows them carrying banners reading 'Death to America' and 'Free All Prisoners' as the chant 'every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground'
Police say eight businesses, including a Starbucks, several banks and Duane Reade, had their windows shattered. Three buildings were also vandalized with graffiti. The estimated damage nears $100,000.
'It's disheartening,' Jason Liang, a worker at one of the damaged stores, told WNBC-TV. 'You have the right to do whatever you want, but why do you have to hurt other people's property?
Most businesses affected were in the vicinity of 25th Street and Madison Ave in Flatiron.
The demonstration came in response to video showing the arrested of Prude in March, which was recently made public.
Prude's death after his brother called for help for his erratic behavior
Policy body camera video shows officers covering Prude's head with a 'spit hood,' designed to protect police from bodily fluids, then pressing his face into the pavement for two minutes. Prude died a week later after he was taken off life support.
The Monroe County medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide caused by 'complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.' Excited delirium and acute intoxication by phencyclidine, or PCP, were contributing factors, the report said.
A police internal affairs investigation cleared the officers involved of any wrongdoing, concluding in April that their 'actions and conduct displayed when dealing with Prude appear to be appropriate and consistent with their training.'
Comment: The New York Post adds:
[..] Kraebber has joined in street protests for years before allegedly taking part in Friday night's march.And there you have it. Ms. Kraebber has been the subject of the multi-decade program of radical identity politics indoctrination that infests elite higher education. And now she will (possibly) bear the brunt of its consequences.
She is now facing a maximum of four years in prison on her top charge of first-degree riot.
"We don't have much political power right now, being youths, but this is something we can do," she told the New York Times in 2014, explaining why she joined a Manhattan rally on behalf of Ferguson, Missouri, police-shooting casualty Michael Brown.
She was a 14-year-old student at the elite Hunter College High School at the time.
Now she is a history undergrad at Rice University in Houston, according to her Facebook page — where the most recent photo, from June, shows her grinning from ear to ear while holding a goat.
As a member of the Rice Young Democrats, she helped work on Beto O'Rourke's failed 2018 bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. She donated $121 to the Rice Young Democrats PAC.
"Does Beto make you feel this way too??? THEN GO VOTE!!!" she captioned a Facebook photo showing her looking up, earnestly, at the candidate.
