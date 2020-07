© Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump has announced that the Treasury Department will examine the tax-exempt status of the US' universities and schools, accusing them of indoctrinating children with "Radical Left" ideology.It is unclear to what extent the Treasury would be able to prove a difference between "indoctrination" and "education," and the IRS - which would be tasked with conducting such a probe - is prohibited by federal law from targeting organizations "based on their ideological beliefs."Trump has taken aim at these left-leaning institutions before. After a conservative activist was assaulted on the Berkeley University campus in California last year, the president signed an executive order requiring colleges to protect free speech or lose federal funding.Even before taking office, Trump had persistently railed against America's universities.The president's main beef with the universities, though, is likely not financial, but ideological. Universities churn out Democrat voters, and in the runup to November's election, a recent poll found that Joe Biden held a 21-point lead over Trump among voters with a college degree.