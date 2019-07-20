© SOTT

How has it come to be that our universities, societal norms and cultural values have taken a sharp turn down the road of instilling stupidity - instead of intelligence? When we see that the most tried and true (and ancient) approaches to the use of mind and emotions are being relegated to the dung heap, when we notice that many of the most advanced ideas put forth from cognitive behavioral therapy are being ignored - and indeed, inverted - what are we to make of this? On this week's MindMatters we look at these questions and make use of Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt's recent book The Coddling of the American Mind.01:28:31— 81 MB