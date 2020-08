We want to defend our families and our citizens. Well and to close this, this story is really quite simple. If you look behind the curtains, you'll see ok, this medical story with COVID-19, we have the facts - IT'S A SCAM - IT'S FAKE.



So we need to ask who gets the benefit out of this and who has got the power to CREATE THIS FAKE.



Well and the target, it's about you. You the citizens, you and the economy, it's about the economy stupid. It's about the economy.

On July 27, 2020, a group of frontline doctors in the US held a gathering in Washington D.C. where they expressed their concerns with COVID from a frontline doctor point of view. We reported:Frontline doctors from across the US held a "White Coat Summit" on Monday in Washington DC to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the coronavirus.The doctors are very concerned with the disinformation campaign being played out in the far left American media today.From their website : "If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease."These doctors claimed HCQ worked and was saving lives. Shortly after their presentation, and after 17 million views, the videos from the doctors were taken down by Facebook and YouTube. Americans were not allowed to see the truth.One doctor at the conference said:The doctors concluded that we need solidarity.