Facebook, Google/YouTube, Twitter censor viral video of doctors' Capitol Hill coronavirus press conference
Breitbart
Mon, 27 Jul 2020 00:01 UTC
The video accumulated over 17 million views during the eight hours it was hosted on Facebook, with over 185,000 concurrent viewers.
Over 185,000 viewers were concurrently watching the stream when it aired live Monday afternoon.
The event, hosted by the organization America's Frontline Doctors, a group founded by Dr. Simone Gold, a board-certified physician and attorney, and made up of medical doctors, came together to address what the group calls a "massive disinformation campaign" about the coronavirus. Norman also spoke at the event.
"If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease," reads the event's information page.
The event was organized and sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots.
"We've removed this video for sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19," a Facebook company spokesman, Andy Stone, told Breitbart News. The company did not specify what portion of the video it ruled to be "false information," who it consulted to make that ruling, and on what basis it was made.
Stone replied to New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose on Twitter regarding the video:
Stone then added that the platform would direct users who had interacted with the post to information on "myths debunked by the WHO."
Facebook's decision to censor the livestream was quickly followed by YouTube, the Google-owned video-sharing platform. The video had over 80,000 views on YouTube prior to its removal.
Following Facebook and YouTube's removal of the video, Twitter followed suit, removing Breitbart News's Periscope livestream of the press conference. Jack Dorsey's platform also then limited the Breitbart News official account, indicating that tweets containing links to multiple stories about the press conference violate the platform's COVID-19 policies.
Latest News
- Great white shark kills woman in Maine - first fatal attack on record for the state
- Rare red noctilucent clouds photographed over Sweden
- Twitter YANKS doctor's fierce defense of HCQ as Covid-19 'cure' after Trump's retweet, as skeptics question her credentials
- Best of the Web: Facebook, Google/YouTube, Twitter censor viral video of doctors' Capitol Hill coronavirus press conference
- Sheep dipping system adopted on trial basis for Irish schoolchildren
- Best of the Web: The myth of pervasive misogyny
- Physicians for Informed Consent say infection fatality rate of covid-19 is 0.26 percent
- A year of extremes: Bushfire-ravaged towns in Australia now hit by severe floods
- Orcs march on Minas Tirith in mostly peaceful protest
- Eco-genocide, genetically engineered mosquito armies and subduing populations
- Israel is ridiculous, antiquated and based on ethnic cleansing, Seth Rogen says, but he's afraid to tell other Jews
- Best of the Web: What would Shakespeare say? Rutgers takes a knee to Black Lives Matter, declares English grammar 'racist'
- That's rich: Facebook sues EU antitrust regulator for excessive data requests
- Nature conservation is "New Colonialism" - Africa "A place for white elitists to enjoy"
- Where's the outrage over Britain providing training on 'how to be a better despot' for some of the world's dodgiest regimes?
- Embossed stone blocks from King Ramses II reign discovered in Egypt
- The man who wasn't there: Biden campaign declines Fox interview, one week after Chris Wallace's Trump sitdown
- Russia sends official letters of protest after embassies of US, UK & Canada fly LGBT pride flags in Moscow
- Erdogan spokesman responds after magazine publishes cover calling for new Caliphate
- Continuing storms and flooding in Taif, Saudi Arabia
- Eco-genocide, genetically engineered mosquito armies and subduing populations
- That's rich: Facebook sues EU antitrust regulator for excessive data requests
- Where's the outrage over Britain providing training on 'how to be a better despot' for some of the world's dodgiest regimes?
- The man who wasn't there: Biden campaign declines Fox interview, one week after Chris Wallace's Trump sitdown
- Russia sends official letters of protest after embassies of US, UK & Canada fly LGBT pride flags in Moscow
- Erdogan spokesman responds after magazine publishes cover calling for new Caliphate
- Pakistan's Gwadar Port, operated by China, begins trade to Afghanistan with shipment from UAE
- China retaliates by halting Hong Kong extradition treaties with Canada, Australia, UK
- France-Turkey naval clash: Proxy war in Libya enters a new stage
- Trump takes on Big Pharma: Drugmakers refuse to attend White House meeting after Trump issues executive orders on costs
- How did Jeffrey Epstein make his fortune: An investigation
- W.H.O.'s afraid of the One World Govt? Not Belarus president Lukashenko, who boasts of 'surviving' Covid-19
- The Grifter Project: Meet the RINOs attempting to split the Republican vote this November
- US Attorney General to confront Russiagate lie and Democrat-supported riots in first congressional hearing for over a year
- Rep. Matt Gaetz says Mark Zuckerberg lied to Congress...in 2018
- White House petition to investigate Gates Foundation garners more than 600,000 signatures
- Netanyahu rattles the saber some more: Lebanon's 'Hezbollah is playing with fire'
- Belarus presidential elections: Lukashenko opponent Valery Tsepkalo flees to Russia fearing arrest
- China's Vision in a Post-COVID World
- UK vows to guard against space threat from China, Russia
- Twitter YANKS doctor's fierce defense of HCQ as Covid-19 'cure' after Trump's retweet, as skeptics question her credentials
- Best of the Web: Facebook, Google/YouTube, Twitter censor viral video of doctors' Capitol Hill coronavirus press conference
- Best of the Web: The myth of pervasive misogyny
- Physicians for Informed Consent say infection fatality rate of covid-19 is 0.26 percent
- Israel is ridiculous, antiquated and based on ethnic cleansing, Seth Rogen says, but he's afraid to tell other Jews
- Best of the Web: What would Shakespeare say? Rutgers takes a knee to Black Lives Matter, declares English grammar 'racist'
- Nature conservation is "New Colonialism" - Africa "A place for white elitists to enjoy"
- At first, #MeToo failed to take off in Russia - can it transcend Moscow's liberal circles at the second attempt?
- Best of the Web: The key to defeating COVID-19 already exists. We need to start using it
- Best of the Web: Time to excise exceptionalism and imperialism from American conservatism
- Owners of New Jersey's Atilis Gym under arrest for defying state orders to close
- Portland violence escalates as Antifa rioters accused of throwing real explosives at feds
- Woke derangement strikes again: NY Times mocked mercilessly after implying object on NY city seal is a NOOSE (it isn't)
- Something to hide: Defense lawyers look to keep any videos of Ghislaine Maxwell from going public - 'highly confidential' evidence
- Russian ex-boxer & female kickboxer suspects in sickening 1-punch KO killing of man defending disabled person in Siberia
- Blind opera star Andrea Bocelli slams Italian government over 'humiliating & offensive' lockdown and admits violating it
- Best of the Web: Portland rocked by 60 nights of riots while mainstream media sells a different story
- Colorado leftist Isaiah Cordova arrested after jumping curb and attempting to drive over Blue Lives Matter supporters in Eaton
- Police called as unruly mob of 300+ youths rampage through mini golf center, violating COVID-19 order
- Best of the Web: People are entitled to think there is an 'agenda to destroy western society': Alan Jones
- Embossed stone blocks from King Ramses II reign discovered in Egypt
- Collapse of ancient economy in the grip of plague and climate change revealed by grape pips
- Mediterranean Sea was warmer during the Roman Empire, warmest period of the last 2,000 years
- Earliest confirmed case of smallpox found in bones from Denmark to Russia during Viking era
- Genetic data piece together origins of African Americans
- A canal in Nicaragua: Russia's powerful blow to the US
- How the Cold War (still ongoing), actually started
- Analysis of the Zodiacal dating of the Golan Dolmens
- Women the true artisans behind ancient Greek ceramics argues new research
- Measles virus likely emerged 2,500 years ago
- Peopling of the Americas may have begun more than 33,000 years ago
- Flashback: The dark past of the World Bank and Bank for International Settlements
- Climate change not responsible for extinction of Western Mediterranean Neanderthals
- Ancient tombs and hundreds of objects dating back to 'golden age' in Chinese history unearthed at Silk Road origin
- Eugenics in high school history: Failure to confront the past
- Hyksos invasion of ancient Egypt debunked in new study
- The American who restored Hagia Sophia's ancient mosaics to their former glory
- Oldest evidence of cranial deformation in Eurasia found, skull is 11,000 years old
- 'Huge' Iron Age religious structures detected at Navan Fort, Ireland
- NATO before NATO: British and French joint aggressions in the mid-19th century
- 100m-year-old sea microbes successfully revived by scientists
- Mould from Chernobyl nuclear reactor tested as radiation shield on ISS
- FOUR asteroids to shoot past Earth in one day, after astronaut warns there are 1 MILLION out there that can hit us
- Russian space chief questions NASA plans, praises partnership with China
- US plans to build nuclear reactors for the Moon and Mars to host 'sustainable human presence'
- Review of Debra Soh's 'The End of Gender'
- Viruses from space & evolution: Dr. Wickramasinghe explains it all in new video
- Lego-inspired bone and soft tissue can be repaired with tiny, 3D-printed bricks
- Rare supernova in Draco may explain how white dwarfs explode
- In international collaboration, astrophysicists fill in 11 billion years of our universe's expansion history
- Biophysicists find water wires are biological information channels
- Mammal cells could struggle to fight space germs
- Hair cell loss may explain hearing loss
- Quadruple-stranded DNA seen in healthy human cells for the first time
- Totalitarianism is Darwinism applied to politics
- Deep repeating earthquakes beneath Hawaii's Maunakea volcano surprise scientists
- Google launches new Egyptian hieroglyphs online tool 'Fabricius'
- 'Campfires' on the Sun revealed by Solar Orbiters first images
- Expanding Earth? New theory on how Earth's tectonic plates may have formed
- United Arab Emirates launches probe to Mars, communication established
- Great white shark kills woman in Maine - first fatal attack on record for the state
- Rare red noctilucent clouds photographed over Sweden
- A year of extremes: Bushfire-ravaged towns in Australia now hit by severe floods
- Continuing storms and flooding in Taif, Saudi Arabia
- Snow hung on at Mount Rainier, Washington about 10 days later than a usual summer
- About 36 people dead in Pakistan as torrential rain causes flash floods
- Two brothers killed in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh, India
- Tragedy on the football field as 2 female footballers killed by lightning strikes in Mexico
- At least 11 people die in lightning strikes in West Bengal, India
- Man dies after being struck by lightning at Stampede Reservoir, California
- German tourist dies after being struck by lightning in Romania's Rodnei Mountains
- Seismologists register magnitude 6.1 earthquake off Alaskan coast
- Symbolism: Washington DC lightning display astonishes onlookers - 'Never seen an electrical storm like this'
- Mexico flooding: Tropical depression Hanna drenches north, floods streets
- Hurricane Douglas nears Hawaii, brings high winds and rain - Update: Islands dodge direct hit
- Five more killed as heavy rain plays havoc in Karachi, Pakistan for second day
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Mystery seeds - Chinese bioterrorism or false flag to control seeds?
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Worms in Korean water, summer frosts and sky message
- Four dead, 4 missing, property destroyed as flood wreak havoc in Abuja, Nigeria
- Flood death toll tops 100 in Assam, India
- Home surveillance camera captures bright meteor fireball over southwestern Illinois
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Bright meteor fireball captured on video over Scottish Highlands
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
- Comet Neowise, meteor, and mysterious aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE all share night sky in Manitoba, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across the sky breaking up over West Texas - UPDATE: Rocket re-entry
- Meteor fireball blazes over California
- Bright meteor fireball flashes over Michigan
- Comet NEOWISE and meteor fireball seen in Trinidad skies
- Largest meteorite discovered after sitting for decades in garden in Germany
- Exceptionally bright meteor fireball in the skies of southwest and central Florida
- Sydney skywatchers report stunning green meteor streaking across night sky
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- Bright meteor fireball lights up skies above Tokyo as witnesses report explosion
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- NASA warns of FIVE more asteroids set to blaze past Earth, as scientists devise method of planetary defense
- Bolide explodes over Kansas illuminating the night sky
- Another meteorite-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan, India
- SOTT Focus: Dr Mercola Interviews Denis Rancourt: 'There is no Scientific Evidence That Facemasks Inhibit Viral Spread'
- Could CranioSacral Therapy help treat dementia & Alzheimer's disease?
- We must inoculate ourselves against the crazy Anti-Rationalists
- SOTT Focus: New CDC and WHO Study Proves 'No Evidence' Facemasks Prevent Virus
- Honey of stingless bees is low GI, does not cause tooth decay
- More bang for your buckwheat: Siberian researchers say humble staple increases amount of "longevity protein" in the body
- Taking fake food to another level: New startup reveals lab-grown pork belly and bacon strips
- Vaccine for thee but not for me? Here's why rushed shots shouldn't be trusted
- How viruses and bacteria balance each other in the gut microbiome
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Operation 'Warped' Speed - These People Are Crazy!
- Russian government recommended banning Wi-Fi and cell phones in primary schools
- White flour products and rice rot teeth, New Zealand's largest child study reveals
- Blood iron levels are a possible key to slowing ageing, gene study shows
- Covid-19 & SARS immunity discovered in recovered patients - also in over 50% of subjects who were never infected
- New studies show glyphosate causes reproductive health damage
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Future of Food - Controlling the Population Through What We Eat
- Operation Warp Speed: U.S. Troops will be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine
- 48 confirmed Ebola cases in Congo, WHO declares it an 'active outbreak'
- New research finds CBD reduces severe lung inflammation associated with Covid-19
- People with familial hypercholesterolemia should eliminate carbs, not saturated fat, study suggests
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Sheep dipping system adopted on trial basis for Irish schoolchildren
- Orcs march on Minas Tirith in mostly peaceful protest
- Riot police unsure if their tear gas worked since libs were already crying
- Man walks down Oxford Street wearing nothing but a face mask
- When racists and wokes actually agree on everything
- Far-right extremist suggests treating people of all races equally
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
- White House adds crying room for fussy reporters
- Frustrated by lockdown? Iceland offers to release your screams over loudspeaker
- Liberals worried that without cancel culture they'd actually have to defend their ideas
- Only herd sanity can inoculate us against this madness
- Fired Ukraine minister dons skimpy bikini, launches new party to fight corruption of "pants-wearing idiots"
- Gavin Newsom alerted to illegal activity by the sound of children's laughter
- People that wear a mask in their car
- 'No lives matter' launched by atheists
- Redskins change name to 'Lizard People' to better represent population of Washington, DC
- Best of the Web: Rest easy: FBI hires top-rated Italian bodyguard Hiluigi Clintonelli to protect Ghislaine Maxwell
- Michelangelo statue desecrated over 'harmful' stereotype about white men's penis size
- Jonathan Pie: WOKE Utopia
- Japan awards first-ever ninja studies degree
Quote of the Day
If the doors of perception were cleansed, everything would appear to man as it is, Infinite. For man has closed himself up, till he sees all things thro' narrow chinks of his cavern.
'The Marriage of Heaven and Hell'
Recent Comments
VANITY FAIR The world's most prestigious, most wealthy, most intellectual and most elite have always been control freaks, overcome by their own...
Notice that only a tiny percentage were taken to the United States. In fact, just 388,000 out of 12.5 million. [Link] Yet today they comprise 49...
The feminist campaign of the past 50 years is nothing less than an attempt to reverse bias toward women, while framing it as evidence of a bias...
The doctor's kookier beliefs may be WHY the GOP put her up in front of the cameras. Silicon Valley now looks sensible for censoring the whole...
As Hagopian makes clear in his great work [Link] LGBT is cover for something much worse which is under attack in the West at the moment. Flying...
Comment: This level of censorship is truly without precedent. Taking down a press conference, unarguably a news event, hosted by a Republican Senator, of board certified doctors, and similarly taking down a communication by the President of the United States is both brash and dangerous. Big Tech has gone well beyond being too big for their britches.
UPDATE: The censorship continues. From RT: