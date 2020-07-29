Comment: For the story about the video of the America's Frontline Doctors press conference being taken down from multiple social media platforms, see: Facebook, Google/YouTube, Twitter censor viral video of doctors' Capitol Hill coronavirus press conference
A Texan doctor's full-blown onslaught of what she called "fixed" science promoted by Big Pharma that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) does not work has earned her praise and scorn online, with critics delving deep into her background.
A clip from a press conference by a group of American doctors calling themselves "America's Frontline Doctors," starring Dr Stella Immanuel, a self-described primary care physician in Houston, Texas, sparked a ruckus online before it was removed by Twitter on Monday.
PROTECT THIS DOCTORPresident @realDonaldTrump was right about HydroxychloroquineDr. Stella Immanuel said "NOBODY NEEDS TO GET SICK, THIS VIRUS HAS A CURE"She explains how it not only works as a cure but can also be used to PREVENT COVID infectionRT! #Hydroxychloroquinepic.twitter.com/Iwp0hMtfvIIn the video, which was retweeted by US President Donald Trump and many conservative pundits, Immanuel said that she first used the drug to treat malaria patients in Nigeria, where she received her medical training, but has now been successfully using the medicine to treat Covid-19 patients in Texas and as a prophylaxis.
An assortment of studies have been carried out recently to determine whether HCQ could be helpful in treating the disease - with varying results. The latest research, however, appeared to dampen hopes that hydroxychloroquine might become the long-sought-after cure. Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) suspended clinical trials of the drug for the second time, citing its alleged ineffectiveness, while a newly-released German study found that chloroquine did not inhibit the spread of the disease in human lung cells.
This virus has a cure. It is called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. I know you people want to talk about a mask. Hello? You don't need a mask. There is a cure.
While the HCQ has been promoted by Trump, who said in May that he had been taking the drug "every day" as a prophylactic, the treatment is not FDA-approved for use outside of the hospital setting for patients who already have Covid-19 due to "risk of heart rhythm problems."
Immanuel, however, appeared to argue that surveys portraying the drug as useless at best, and dangerous at worst, are a Big Pharma fraud.
Doctors who are hesitant to prescribe the drug, she argued, are no better than "the good Nazi... that watched Jews get killed and... did not speak up." Immanuel said that she's been bombarded by "all kinds of threats" but added that she won't give in to the pressure.
So if some fake science, some person sponsored by all these fake pharma companies comes out to say, "We've done studies and they found out that it doesn't work," I can tell you categorically it's fixed science.
"You can report me to the bots, you can kill me, you can do whatever, but I'm not going to let Americans die."
While the doctor's spirited tirade has drawn praise from many Trump supporters, skeptics have questioned her medical credentials and those of the group she represents. Some pointed out that the website for "America's Frontline Doctors" appears to have been launched less than two weeks ago.
Others took issue with the fact that Immanuel is a minister in the "Fire Power Ministries with Dr Stella Immanuel," which is apparently at the same place where her medical center is located.
People posting this Dr. whose going loose about how #Hydroxychloroquine works. Took 3 mins to look her up. Yes, she's a doctors. But...there's more. pic.twitter.com/WyLrDurSbJ
The media took a deep dive into her past comments to fish out the most eyebrow-raising claims she made separately, as a preacher. In one particularly bizarre video, she alleged that alien DNA is being used to produce medicine. She then appears to advise her followers on how to defend against various "demons," who allegedly either steal men's sperm or impregnate women in their sleep. The quotes took off online, prompting "demon semen" and "alien DNA" to trend on Twitter.
Shortly after her fierce speech went viral scoring hundreds of thousands of views, Immanuel tweeted that her Facebook page and videos had been removed.
Since the start of the pandemic big US-based social media platforms have been forcefully removing all Covid-19 content that they deem to contain misinformation about the disease. While few people criticize the fight against false information itself, its implementation has been far from perfect. Some accurate content got axed while obviously unhinged conspiracy theories remained untouched by the digital censorship.
Adding fuel to the fire is the reality that Covid-19 and ways to fight it has become a highly politicized issue in the US. Facebook this month banned a group dedicated to opposing CDC's recommendation to wear face masks in public.
Comment: It's rather unsurprising that social media would go into overdrive trying to dig up dirt on any doctors appearing in the high profile press conference that has since been removed from the big social media platforms. Anything to detract from the information being conveyed about the effectiveness of HCQ against Covid-19. Keep in mind that the press conference was 6 hours long and contained testimony from multiple doctors. That everyone is focusing on this particular doctor, who admittedly may be a little nutty, is quite telling. It's all about distraction.
