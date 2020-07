The anti-malaria drug that President Trump touted as a possible treatment for coronavirus,s in the most recent study of the drug.The large-scale analysis, conducted by Henry Ford Health System, was published Thursday in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Infectious Diseases.But among those who received hydroxychloroquine, fewer than half that number — 13% — died.More than 90% of the patients received hydroxychloroquine within 48 hours of admission to the hospital. Scientists say giving the drug early during illness may be a key to success."The data here is clear that there was benefit to using [hydroxychloroquine] as a treatment for sick, hospitalized patients," said Dr. Steven Kalkanis of Henry Ford Health System.President Trump was widely criticized in the media for saying that if hydroxychloroquine proves to work in treating coronavirus, it could be a game changer.In May, he told reporters that he, himself, took a course of the drug as a preventive measure after several White House officials were diaagnosed with Covid-19. Trump says he suffered no ill effects from hydroxychloroquine.Henry Ford Health System is also studying 3,000 healthcare and frontline workers to see if hydroxychloroquine can prevent coronavirus. That study is titled: "Will Hydroxychloroquine Impede or Prevent COVID-19" or "WHIP COVID-19.""Currently, the drug should be used only in hospitalized patients with appropriate monitoring, and as part of study protocols, in accordance with all relevant federal regulations," says Dr. Marcus Zervos, co-author of study.Dozens of drugs are currently under study as possible treatments for coronavirus and multiple potential vaccines are in development.Cardiologist Dr. William O'Neill, a medical director at the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Michigan, first spoke with " Full Measure " about the study while it was underway in May.