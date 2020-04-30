Comment: YouTube has deleted all iterations of these Californian doctors' press briefing, and the media is running a smear campaign describing their criticism of the lockdowns as "dubious", so we're reposting their video at the top of our page.
"BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KBAK/KBFX) — Doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi of Accelerated Urgent Care are calling for the county to reopen"
PLEASE WATCH. "Millions of cases, small amount of death"
Dr Erickson COVID19 briefing:
Does isolation, sheltering in home still make sense?
"The hospitals, the ICUs are empty..they are shutting down floors.."
"When I talk to ER physicians around the country, what is happening - well because Covid has become the focus, people with heart disease, people with cancer, hypertension and various things that are critical are choosing not to come in, based on fear"
"So, what that is doing is forcing the health system to focus on Covid and not focus on a myriad of other things that are critical."
"There are a lot of secondary effects to Covid that are not being talked about"
Two months ago the response was based on fear not facts
"Typically you quarantine the sick. We have never seen where we quarantine the healthy, where you take those without disease and without symptoms and lock them in your home"
"Over the last couple of months we have gained a lot of data."
"A widespread viral infection similar to flu"
"California numbers from yesterday - [..] 12% of Californians were positive for Covid. The initial models were woefully inaccurate, they predicted millions of cases of death, not of prevalence or incidence but death. That is not materialising."
"What is materialising in the State of California is 12% positives."
"You have a 0.03 chance of dying *from* Covid19 in the state of California"
"0.03 chance of dying of Covid in the state of California. Does that necessitate sheltering in place? Does that necessitate shutting down medical systems? Does that necessitate people being out of work?"
"96% of people in California who get Covid, RECOVER with no significant continuing medical problems"
"We are sharing our own data. This is not data filtered by someone, this is our own data"
"The prevalence number goes up and the death rate stays the same and gets smaller and smaller and smaller"
"What I want you to see is millions of cases, small amount of death and you will see that in every state".
"New York State - they have been in the news a lot. Their numbers are critical."
"39% of New Yorkers tested positive for Covid19 - this is public data online" (those who were tested - 649,000 people)
"19,410 deaths - out of 19 million people. A 0.01% chance of dying from Covid19 in the state of New York. They have a 92% recovery rate".
"Is this significantly different from Influenza A and B and if not, why has our response been what it is?"
"USA. This is a big one for us. 802, 590 cases as of 22nd April 2020. We have tested over 4 million. That is double any other country, Germany is at 2 million."
"Gives us a 19.6% positive out of those who were tested for Covid 19. 64 million is a significant amount of people with Covid"
"[Numbers] are similar to the flu. If you study numbers in 2017/18 we had 50-60 million with the flu. Similar death rate."
"We always have between 37,000 and 60,000 deaths in the US, every single year. No "pandemic" talk. No shelter in place. No shutting down of businesses, no sending doctors home"
This covers information provided up to 11:00 in the video. I believe it is shockingly logical and should allow us all to see through the lies being sold to us by our governments to ensure the "new normal" is nothing more than the imposition of a brazen feudal state, transforming us all into slave nations and doubling down on maximum pressure against "enemy" states such as #Syria and #Iran. Supported by the WHO and UNICEF as prominent UN agencies - just as the UN has done already in Iraq and Yemen.
