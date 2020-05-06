Science & Technology
Researchers say COVID-19 mutation appears more contagious than original strain, may explain difference in severity in different areas
Austin Williams
Fox News
Tue, 05 May 2020 02:39 UTC
Fox News
Tue, 05 May 2020 02:39 UTC
In many ways, 2020 is looking like 1918, the year the great influenza pandemic raged. Like then, science is unable to crush an insidious yet avoidable infectious disease before hundreds of thousands die from it.
Researchers at Los Alamos National Laboratory say they have identified 14 new mutations of the novel coronavirus that first originated in Wuhan, China in hopes of creating an early warning system to reveal new strains that may render future vaccines ineffective.
One mutation that is of urgent concern to researchers is called "mutation spike D614G" which scientists say first appeared in February in Europe and became dominant strain across the world by mid-March.
The study notes that by the time the new strain was being tracked by the Global Initiative for Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), a German public-private organization aimed at sharing data related to influenza and the coronavirus, it was found in 29 percent of the global samples, but almost exclusively in Europe.
The spike refers to COVID-19's commonly observed exterior spike structure that allows the virus to attach itself to host cells. After analyzing data from over 6,000 novel coronavirus sequences from around the world, researchers believe the virus' spikes have mutated, adding to the efficiency in which the virus spreads.
Authors of the study added that the newly mutated spikes make the virus more contagious and researchers are concerned that if the mutation can increase the rate at which the virus spreads, the severity of the disease may increase.
"D614G is increasing in frequency at an alarming rate, indicating a fitness advantage relative to the original Wuhan strain that enables more rapid spread," researchers write.
The adaptation of the virus' spikes presents a challenge for a possible vaccine which may not be effective on these new mutations.
One of the main concerns researchers have is not knowing whether or not COVID-19 cases would decrease seasonally with warmer weather as summer approaches, allowing the virus leeway to continue to develop new strains over time.
According to the Los Angeles Times, one of the study's lead authors, Bette Korber, wrote about the research on her Facebook page, saying, "The story is worrying, as we see a mutated form of the virus very rapidly emerging, and over the month of March becoming the dominant pandemic form."
"When viruses with this mutation enter a population, they rapidly begin to take over the local epidemic, thus they are more transmissible," Korber added.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Researchers say COVID-19 mutation appears more contagious than original strain, may explain difference in severity in different areas
- Nature leads the way: 'Artificial leaf' concept inspires research into solar-powered fuel production
- The EU, NATO, NewsGuard and the Voltaire Network
- Get ready for the next game-changer: China's digital Yuan
- The post-human world is emerging, will free humans resist?
- Best of the Web: New details emerging link US to latest failed coup attempt in Venezuela
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- Horrific revelation: NYC hospitals are grossly negligent in treatment of patients to increase Covid-19 mortalities
- The Gates contraceptive microchip, 'Global warming' and depopulation
- Asteroid sneaks past satellites in one of the closest flybys on record
- Best of the Web: Busted! 'Professor Lockdown' Neil Ferguson resigns after violating quarantine to meet married lover
- UK government 'using pandemic to transfer NHS duties to private sector'
- Best of the Web: A closer look at the interviews of David Icke by 'London Real' producer Brian Rose
- South Dakota is battered by hailstones the size of baseballs as severe thunderstorms bring winds of up to 72mph
- German manufacturers fear economic damage of lockdown, Bavaria to open for tourism
- Massive fire engulfs 48-story apartment building in Sharjah, UAE
- EU dictatorship: ECB given ultimatum over €2 trillion stimulus scheme by Germany's top court
- 290 journalists killed, 23 media institutions damaged in Saudi-led war: Yemeni Media Union
- Covid-19: Occasion for the global political project
- Maduro: Two Americans 'on Trump's security team' were part of the failed mercenary invasion
- The EU, NATO, NewsGuard and the Voltaire Network
- Get ready for the next game-changer: China's digital Yuan
- Best of the Web: New details emerging link US to latest failed coup attempt in Venezuela
- The Gates contraceptive microchip, 'Global warming' and depopulation
- UK government 'using pandemic to transfer NHS duties to private sector'
- German manufacturers fear economic damage of lockdown, Bavaria to open for tourism
- EU dictatorship: ECB given ultimatum over €2 trillion stimulus scheme by Germany's top court
- Covid-19: Occasion for the global political project
- Maduro: Two Americans 'on Trump's security team' were part of the failed mercenary invasion
- Heroic failure? Nine Covid-19 emergency hospitals were built with no clear need for them
- Technofascism: Digital book burning and censorship in a totalitarian age
- Watch alleged footage of US choppers swooping down on Syrian town, picking up unknown persons
- Five Eyes network sources contradict theory Covid-19 leaked from Chinese lab
- White House exposes NYT fake news warning over projected flare up of COVID-19 deaths
- Prague 'spy thriller': Western activists rail against 'fake news', but will believe anything if it villainizes Russia
- Macron announces international travel probably won't resume until after July
- Hypocrite: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a #MeToo leader, to headline 'Biden for Women' event
- US efforts to extend Iran arms embargo is 'illegitimate' - Iranian FM
- Technology once used to combat ISIS propaganda is enlisted by Democratic group to counter Trump's coronavirus messaging
- Fauci knew about HCQ in 2005 -- nobody needed to die
- The post-human world is emerging, will free humans resist?
- Horrific revelation: NYC hospitals are grossly negligent in treatment of patients to increase Covid-19 mortalities
- Best of the Web: Busted! 'Professor Lockdown' Neil Ferguson resigns after violating quarantine to meet married lover
- Best of the Web: A closer look at the interviews of David Icke by 'London Real' producer Brian Rose
- Massive fire engulfs 48-story apartment building in Sharjah, UAE
- 290 journalists killed, 23 media institutions damaged in Saudi-led war: Yemeni Media Union
- More than half of French départements on high alert for disease-bearing tiger mosquitoes
- Greta Thunberg donating $100K to help children during coronavirus pandemic
- Spain's jobless rate slows, but record number of people claim benefits
- The gender sleep gap? Wake me up when the nightmare of modern feminism is over
- Best of the Web: European rebellion growing: Police detain dozens protesting against coronavirus lockdown in The Hague
- Why allegedly 'high' American and Russian Covid-19 numbers are deceptive
- London NHS Nightingale hospital will shut next week - limited demand, no new Covid-19 cases
- Israel settler accused of murdering Palestinian mother returns to his settlement
- Oxford's calls for MORAL quarantine isn't only an attempt to undermine free speech, it's DEGRADATION of academic teaching & learning
- Russophobic Czech official claims Russia is waging 'HYBRID WAR' on Europe by protesting removal of Soviet liberator statue
- Authoritarians: Democrats and millennials admit they are way more likely than Republicans to snitch on neighbors for violating lockdown orders
- Woman says Biden commented on her breasts and her age when she was only 14-years-old — SIX people back up her claim
- Banning the conspiracist David Icke is WRONG & actually strengthens his case that we're sleepwalking towards dictatorship
- North Korean defectors apologize for Kim Jong-un death rumors - but will Western media ever develop healthy skepticism?
- Macabre death rituals in the Viking Age
- Infectious disease modeling study casts doubt on the Justinianic Plague's impact
- Escobar: Deeper roots of Chinese demonization
- Flashback: 50 years ago today: Kent State massacre cover-up continues
- Possible lost henge discovered online as lockdown shuts onsite excavations
- How compassionate capitalism flourished in medieval Cambridge
- Brochs: Scotland's enigmatic Iron Age circular stone structures
- Hunter-gatherer skeleton damage hints that some women may have fought in battles
- 10 apple varieties, thought long gone, have been found in abandoned pioneer-era orchards across Pacific Northwest
- Skull shaping immigrants integrated into Hungarian village as Roman Empire fell
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Holy Grail, Comets, Earth Changes and Randall Carlson
- America's real historical enemy is not Russia, but England
- Pompeii's recycling centres
- 100 million years ago, the Sahara was the most dangerous place
- Hidden geometric pattern found at Göbekli Tepe
- Unique conical prehistoric carved rocks discovered in southern Iran
- Siberian and Mongolian petroglyphs separated by 7,000 years show stylistic similarities
- In coronavirus we trust: Secret history of the US government's human 'medical' experiments
- Practice of human heart sacrifice in Mesoamerica revealed in new study
- Ireland's high crosses: Medieval religion, art and engineering
- Researchers say COVID-19 mutation appears more contagious than original strain, may explain difference in severity in different areas
- Nature leads the way: 'Artificial leaf' concept inspires research into solar-powered fuel production
- New Comet C/2020 H6 (ATLAS)
- Flashback: 'Remote control' contraceptive microchip that alters hormones in body to be available 'by 2018'
- Government's 'wobbly' contact tracing app 'failed' NHS clinical safety and cyber security tests
- Cuban biotech: Potential anti-COVID-19 drug announced by one of its creators
- Swiss soldiers fight COVID-19 armed with Bluetooth smartphone tracing app
- DARPA: US 'germ warfare research' to create Covid-19 test; identify carriers before they are infectious
- How does coronavirus kill? Tracing the ferocious rampage through the body, brain to toes
- Paper shows that "mutational load" arguments don't refute ENCODE findings
- Best of the Web: Zoological clarification: No, we didn't get coronavirus from bats
- Enzyme could hold key to improved allergy treatments says new study
- Tiny Hero shrews have the most extreme spine in nature — for no discernable reason
- Hundreds of towering hydrothermal chimneys discovered on seafloor off Washington
- Best of the Web: Big Pharma beware: Dr. Luc Montagnier shines new light on COVID-19 and the future of medicine
- Reflected tsunamis and space weather
- Our Sun is surprisingly weak compared to other stars
- Sky fall: Huge fireballs fall from space each year; new estimates say 40 million kilos of 'extra-terrestrial' material plummets to Earth annually
- NASA awards contracts to Blue Origin, SpaceX & Dynetics to begin work on lunar landers; Boeing left out
- Astronomers take unique photos of remote planet-forming disks
- South Dakota is battered by hailstones the size of baseballs as severe thunderstorms bring winds of up to 72mph
- Lightning kills over 100 animals belonging to nomads in Kashmir
- Softball-sized hail pounds parts of Northwest Arkansas shattering windshields
- Lightning bolt kills 3 children in Jharkhand, India
- Communities surrounding Edmonton, Alberta hit by May snowstorm
- A deadly derecho slammed Nashville with 70 mph winds, snapping trees and knocking out power
- Oslo Fjord ailing as birds die, fish gone
- Wildfires in Siberia are so large you can see them from space
- A once-in-a-decade dump of 80cm+ of snow in early May at Hotham, Australia - drifts over a metre deep (PHOTOS)
- High microplastic concentration found on ocean floor
- Dead gray whale washes ashore near Ventura, California
- Storms and flooding slam Oman
- Flash flood kills 4 persons in north Afghanistan
- Thousands hit by floods in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia
- Strong mag. 6.0 earthquake - Northwest of Ryukyu Islands, Japan
- Six out of 7 bodies found after police officers killed by raging floodwaters in Kenya
- Heavy rain leaves 8 dead, homes destroyed by floods and landslides in Rwanda
- Cell towers collapse during storm in Pune, India
- Two dead as landslides hit after 10 hours of heavy rainfall in Kigezi, Uganda
- Woman dies in alligator attack at South Carolina pond - third such incident for the state in past 4 years
- Asteroid sneaks past satellites in one of the closest flybys on record
- Early morning loud boom wakes residents in Hereford, UK
- Meteor fireball streaks over Florida's Panhandle
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Metro Vancouver in broad daylight
- Falling meteor fireball creates bright flash over Arizona
- Meteor fireball spotted across several Washington State counties
- Burning object recorded in New Zealand sky likely a meteor
- Bright meteor fireball turns night into day sky over eastern Caribbean Islands
- Huge meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- Meteor smoke captured on video over Slovakia
- Bright fireball caused by meteor explodes, fragments over northwestern US
- News photographer captures video of meteor fireball streaking through Texas sky
- Investigators confirm meteorite discovery in El Empalme, Ecuador
- Bizarre fireball spotted over Hull, UK last night likely a meteor
- Mysterious 'boom' rattles windows, startles wildlife in the Midlands, Ireland
- Meteor fireball? Mystery burning object leaves smoky trail for 20 minutes over Cambridgeshire, UK
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Peru
- SOTT Focus: The Seven Destructive Earth Passes of Comet Venus
- Meteor fireball lights up Brunei, Borneo sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas
- Different kinds of white fat are important in disease
- Germany's coronavirus cases may be 10 times higher than numbers reported, study claims
- Best of the Web: Modern vaccines, like modern government, are hindering normal human development: 'The Truth About Vaccines' docu-series - Episode 1
- Vaccine roundtable discussion with Andrew Wakefield, Del Bigtree and Bobby Kennedy
- Does nicotine protect from Covid-19? Smokers seem less likely than non-smokers to become seriously ill from the virus
- Halle Berry swears by the keto diet—here's what she eats in a typical day
- '60,000 cancer patients could die because of lack of treatment or diagnosis': Oncologist on coronavirus dilemma
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - 5G Gives You Coronavirus? Not Likely - With Scott Ogrin of Scottie's Tech Info
- Best of the Web: Criminal Big-Pharma cartel given oversight of new Covid vaccine
- Dr Aseem Malhotra: It's time to have an honest conversation about the risks of excess weight
- Best of the Web: Pasteur Institute study: 'French coronavirus may be local, likely spreading BEFORE arrival from China'
- Focus on Vitamin D for COVID (and much more)
- Eating meat improves mental health and one in three vegetarians are depressed, study claims
- SOTT Focus: COVID-19 Hoax Pandemic: Doctors on Front-line in California Explain Why Lockdowns Are Unnecessary: "Millions of Cases, Tiny Number of Deaths"
- Soil in wounds can help stem deadly bleeding
- Further research indicates obesity and type 2 diabetes are COVID-19 risk factors
- Flashback Best of the Web: Smoke, Lies And The Nanny State
- Stop shaming people for going outside. The risks are generally low, and the benefits are endless
- Can HDL cholesterol over 60 protect you from coronavirus?
- Possible 'coronavirus-related' condition emerging in UK children
- Defining emotions: The importance of addressing our feelings with clarity
- Stoicism in times of pandemic: Some guidance from Marcus Aurelius
- New study finds sexist beliefs are associated with narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism
- 'Successful' psychopaths learn crucial skills that let them walk among us
- Thinking about your thinking: 7 ways to improve critical thinking skills
- Experimenting with Homeschooling offers an opportunity to cultivate the virtues of independence & original thinking
- Time management: 6 techniques from the Stoic philosopher Seneca
- Anger is temporary madness: A Stoic guide to anger management
- How to turn yourself into a Super-Learner
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why We Need Leisure, or What To Do When You Have Nothing To Do
- Coronavirus hysteria is giving people vivid dreams - here's why
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- 14 Ways to improve mental health during the world's biggest psychological experiment
- What I learned from Kahneman's "Thinking Fast and Slow"
- Can loved ones in a coma hear us?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 2: The Usefulness of Gurdjieff's Teachings For Our Times
- Welcome these hard times like a Stoic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 1: Gurdjieff, Mysticism, Exercises
- Best of the Web: Memento mori, or love in the age of corona
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
- Latest CDC computer model predicts between 0 and 12.6 billion new COVID-19 deaths by summer
- Covid-19 only killing men and women? What about the other 57 genders?
- Trump declares lockdown to be lifted for everyone except Hollyweird celebrities
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
- Foul-mouthed JESUS arrested in Moscow for violating self-isolation rules, becomes instant meme fodder online
- Freedom From Religion Foundation opposes teaching evolution in public schools
- Astrophysicist gets magnets stuck up nose while inventing coronavirus device
- Panicked teachers urge school re-openings before students learn to think for themselves
Quote of the Day
An unexciting truth may be eclipsed by a thrilling lie.
- Aldous Huxley
Recent Comments
Definitely something going on in Des Moines, and it ain’t good. [Link]
PLANDEMIC Part 1 (Dr. Judy Mikovits) [Link]
Voltaire network is a great site. I've had it book-marked for years. [Link]
Should read: Thunbergs HANDLERS donate 100k in shameless publicity grab.
PLANDEMIC Part 1 (Dr. Judy Mikovits) [Link] Dear gatekeepers of truth and free speech, before removing this video, please read these words: The...
Comment: RT has more on the newly-identified mutation: Thus the logic of naturally developed herd immunity, which the Swedish government applied, still holds. Each population will develop antibodies matched to the virus strain circulating in their area. Nature is always way ahead of the vaccine witchdoctors.