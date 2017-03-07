If a person has a chronically weak immune system, he will get sick again and again, and it doesn't matter how many people around him are vaccinated against how many diseases.

Hail to the herd! The herd is all!The concept of herd immunity (protection for the population) is often used by vaccine addicts as a way to push guilt at people who don't line up their children for shots."Your unvaccinated child is a danger to my vaccinated child!"Excuse me?Protecting children who are already vaccinated? Really?Little Jimmy, whose parents have decided not to vaccinate him, will pass diseases on to kids who are already vaccinated?The health of populations has everything to do with good nutrition, adequate sanitation, and an absence of toxic elements in the environment.There are many doctors who know this, but they refuse to speak out, because they know they'll suffer consequences.It isn't.If tomorrow, two things happened, they would change the face of health in any industrialized country:, millions more people buying healthy food and/or growing their own food, in yards; and in inner cities, growing food in community gardens;, the courts delivering justice in the form of billion-dollar fines and long, long prison sentences to corporate employees (including CEOs) for severe and real pollution.Note: That justice would eliminate GMO crops which rely on toxic pesticide use.I'm not spinning rainbows. I'm just pointing out that, with these two changes alone, hospitals and clinics and doctors' offices would empty out, and the medical cartel would finally experience vast comeuppance.Health and life are not medical functions.Any science that claims they are medical functions is false science, and the people who make those claims are liars or morons or criminals, or some combination of all three.Go to any poverty-stricken Third World country, and you will find: contaminated water supplies, starvation, lack of basic sanitation, over- crowded living conditions, stolen farm land—and large vaccine programs. The outcome? Chronic illness.It doesn't matter which disease labels are placed on this illness; it persists. And it will persist until these factors are remedied.Take a wealthy community like Beverly Hills. How many doctors would dare tell a parent, "Look, your child needs fresh air, sunlight, exercise, and he needs to stop eating junk food and playing video games ten hours a day. Until that happens, there's nothing anyone can do for him."A doctor insisting on non-medical solutions? Forget it.Weak immune system=you get sick from many possible causes.So, soccer moms, try applying a little common sense and intelligence to the situation. What should you be doing to strengthen your child's immune system, and why are you so worried that unvaccinated kids are a danger to your vaccinated child, if he is protected? Face it, you're acting as a dupe for the gigantic socialization strategy called vaccination.