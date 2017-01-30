Health & Wellness
Lack of sleep tied to a weakened immune system
RT
Sun, 29 Jan 2017 21:41 UTC
Scientists from the University of Washington Health Sciences and UW medicine took blood samples from 11 pairs of identical twins, with a different sleeping pattern for each twin. The study used twins in order to avoid the significant genetic differences in people's immune systems.
The researchers found that the twin who slept the least suffered from a weaker immune system as the flow of white blood cells, which help fight diseases, was interrupted.
"The results are consistent with studies that show when sleep deprived people are given a vaccine, there is a lower antibody response and if you expose sleep deprived people to a rhinovirus they are more likely to get the virus," said Dr. Nathaniel Watson, co-director of the UW Medicine Sleep Center at Harborview Medical Center. "This study provides further evidence of sleep to overall health and well-being particularly to immune health."
In their paper, the scientists also noted Americans have been getting 1.5-2 hours less sleep each night over the last century, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"What we show is that the immune system functions best when it gets enough sleep. Seven or more hours of sleep is recommended for optimal health," Dr. Watson added.
However, the study published in the journal 'Sleep', crucially noted that the sample size was quite small and that further research is required.
A weakened immune system is not the only risk from a lack of sleep. Not getting enough sleep can also heighten the risk of Type 2 diabetes and double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease according to a long-term study from the University of Warwick published in 2007.
But it's not all bad news. Another study published in 2009 revealed that people with more 'nocturnal' sleeping habits tend to be wealthier, more intelligent and creative.
Comment: Lack of a good night's sleep also effects memory formation, concentration and mood.
- How much can an extra hour's sleep change you?
- Why not enough sleep will make your life a nightmare
- What Happens To Your Brain On No Sleep
Lack of sleep tied to a weakened immune system
Ecocide and crimes against humanity: The British Government colludes with Monsanto
Protecting children from the "global, silent pandemic of neurodevelopmental toxicity"
Suffering from back pain? Try the Alexander Technique
The Deadstream media is ignoring damning GMO Studies - again!
Black Seed oil puts deadly asthma meds to shame
Flashback: What Happens To Your Brain On No Sleep
85% of tampons, pads and other feminine care products contaminated with Monsanto's cancer-causing, endocrine-disrupting glyphosate
Vitamin C update - Recent study
To vaccinate or not to vaccinate? That is no longer the question
Microwave EMF science: Deliberate misinformation?
Fish oil may not be such a cure-all: Should you really be taking it?
Probiotic that boosts immunity found in raw honey
Workers in the U.S. who make BPA have loads of the endocrine disrupting chemical in their bodies
Big Pharma is willing to look "unscientific" to sell vaccines
Men with shaved heads appear more dominant & powerful, but less attractive
Biologist wins Supreme Court case proving that the measles virus does not exist
Power outage in the brain may be source of Alzheimer's
Are you inflamed? How to stop the body from attacking itself
Drug resistance: How to dodge the antibiotic apocalypse
Human connection and its profound role to addiction (VIDEO)
Parkinson's patients improve with group drumming
Split brain study reveals surprising new insight
Extreme agreeing: The unexpected way to win an argument
Addressing memory loss with music & meditation
How Does Personality Affect Your Level of Happiness?
New study links brain cortex shape to personality traits
New study shows psychopaths have lower IQs
The mysteries of hypnosis: Magic time?
Emotional intelligence: How smart people handle difficult people
7 Unconventional Signs You Are A Really Creative Person
Is Neoliberalism creating an epidemic of mental illness? Wrenching society apart
Making it a habit to be a grateful human being
Quantum theory and the afterlife: What happens when we die
Whether our speech is fast or slow, we say about the same
Listening with your eyes: One in five people may 'hear' visual movement or flashes of light
A scientific explanation for why people cling to their political beliefs
Optimism and a zest for living: Life lessons from centenarians
Discontinuity effect: Making a major life change can help us break our bad habits
Political cognitive dissonance and the psychology of soft slavery
Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
Did a UFO give Uri Geller his supernatural abilities?
After conducting 6,000 exorcisms, Catholic priest shares his experience
Peruvian couple 'possessed by demons' snarl like animals as family takes them to church for exorcism
'Compelling' live cam video of 'bigfoot family' at Yellowstone divides web
Mysterious flashing lights speed past ISS - astronaut 'hides evidence from camera with hand'?
UFO hunter demands inquiry into mysterious black object filmed over Bristol Channel
Triangle UFO formation in the sky above Gosport in South Hampshire, UK
Alleged poltergeist phenomena surrounding young girl captured in home security footage
Nazis, E.T.'s, Deep States, the Admiral Byrd Expedition and the Exposure of Antarctica's Hidden Realms
Mystery flying object photographed over east England
Strange 'vibrating boat horn' noise heard across Liverpool, UK
Chilean Navy declassifies inexplicable UFO footage after 2 year investigation
Photo of "demon" goes viral on Facebook
Dutch comedy show out-Trumps Trump in epic message to the new POTUS
Mexico agrees to build wall to stem the tide of American refugees
BREAKING: Major KGB Announcement From Putin About Donald Trump, New US President!
Putin hacked fireworks! Trump pre-inauguration party's fireworks display spells out 'USR' instead of 'USA'
Tucker exposes hoax group claiming to pay protesters at Trump inauguration
Orangutan slaps tourist taking a selfie!
Deepak Chopra sneezes and detaches retina in third eye
New RoboQueen convinces on first public appearance
Facebook censorship goes too far, bans God's account for His wrath against military spending
Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
"I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
Top news bloopers of 2016
Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
In right knowledge the study of man must proceed on parallel lines with the study of the world, and the study of the world must run parallel with the study of man.
