which had to be retracted,

Ferguson model

It turns out that Ferguson's model, which was 100% wrong, allowed power-hungry politicians to implement some of the most tyrannical, illegal lockdowns in recent

history

.

Should fallacious, fatuitous Fauci be fired?

Mitchell Feierstein is the CEO of Glacier Environmental Fund and author of Planet Ponzi: How the World Got into This Mess, What Happens Next, and How to Protect Yourself. He spends his time between London and Manhattan. Join Mitch on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook - @Planetponzi

Can hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) be a treatment option for Covid-19, or should it be banned? You and I may never know, because Google, Twitter and Facebook are censoring science & information on physicians' treatments for the virus.Earlier this week, the Big Tech giants removed a viral Breitbart video featuring America's Frontline Doctors, who promoted HCQ both as a preventive measure and as a cure for Covid-19. According to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube it was spreading "misinformation on Covid." This was deleted from my Facebook page. How many physicians determined this was misinformation on Covid?There are several doctors and studies that indicate HCQ could either provide a prophylactic benefit or minimize the impact and duration of an infection . Lancet published a fraudulent study,alleging that HCQ - a drug that has been on the market for 65 years - was dangerous and did nothing for Covid-19. Two new studies came out this week questioning the use of HCQ, but it's early days; it is clear many more trials and tests are needed, but it's not up to unqualified social media publishers to arbitrarily censor news. Scientific consensus always changes and evolves, and in science, every authoritative viewpoint matters.Physicians and surgeons often have differing opinions. No one's opinions are right all of the time! A free society should be allowed to challenge any theory - that's how science works. For example, fifteen years ago, I was doubled over in incredible pain for days, and my GP sent me to the nearest London hospital. An oncologist diagnosed me with cancer and told me if I did not sign in and allow him to operate on me immediately, I would die. I did check-in to the private hospital after arranging a conference call with several other doctors outside the UK. All of the doctors agreed that I needed immediate treatment to stabilize my condition, which required my direct admission to that hospital (which I was not keen on), so we decided to do further tests. After the tests, the operation was ruled out by the doctors on my conference call. After a week of treatment, I was stabilized and moved to another hospital where my doctors told me, "That oncologist's diagnosis was 100% wrong. You were lucky to have ignored his orders and blocked the operation." The condition I had was not cancer and did not warrant his "lifesaving operation."In March, when the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the world, 'scientists' contradicted themselves day in and day out. Unfortunately, governments decided to go with the Covid-19 model from London's Imperial College, which is funded by Bill Gates and run by Neil Ferguson. This model was widely cited by media like the New York Times, and predicted there would be 2.2 million deaths from Covid-19 in the United States alone if the government "did nothing."Ferguson's Imperial College report concluded that entire households should stay in isolation for 14 days if any member suffered from Covid-19 symptoms.These policies have also caused numerous deaths from other medical issues which have gone untreated due to the "Covid crisis," an increase in mental illness, the worst economic depression in history, and "assistance" programs that only bailed out bankers and billionaires - AGAIN - while screwing the middle-class hard.Why did the UK government act on Neil Ferguson's fake science when he was so wrong in his prediction that up to 200 million people would die from bird flu in 2005 (in fact, less than 300 people died)? In 2009, based on Ferguson's team advice, the British government estimated 65,000 would die from swine flu (but it killed 457 in the UK). Ferguson's track record is shocking, but the fake news media enabled and pushed this garbage to instil fear and panic and to terrorize the masses Apparently, governments have used Ferguson's predictions to give themselves extraordinary powers to lock down society at will. These draconian powers will be hard, if not impossible, to take away. Are governments preparing for a global financial reset?Meanwhile, Sweden did nothing, and today its new Covid-19 cases are near ZERO. State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told reporters in Stockholm on Tuesday, "The curves are going down and the curves for the seriously ill are beginning to approach zero."Across the ocean, top US epidemiologist Dr Anthony Fauci has been a key figure in guiding America's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. But is Fauci always right? Far from it! Despite that, he hasn't been censored by Twitter, Google or Facebook. Does Fauci exude an air of arrogance and hubris? Probably, particularly since Hollywood made him a star - Brad Pitt even played him on SNL.In a Feb 29, 2020 interview, Fauci was asked: "It's Saturday A.M. People want to go to the malls, movies and maybe the gym as well. Should we be changing our habits, and if so how?" He replied, "No. Right now, there is no need to change anything you are doing on a day-to-day basis. Right now, the risk is low, but things could change."But more recently, Fauci has retrospectively developed a narrative that he only lied to the public in January "about not wearing masks because there was a shortage ."Today, Fauci wants you to believe him when he says everyone should wear masks and even protective eyewear.No matter what social media oligarchs think (more on tech tyranny here ) and ( here ), they have no right whatsoever to censor the views of licensed physicians working on the front lines battling the Covid-19 pandemic - especially when it appears that these mega tech companies are overtly trying to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.After Hillary Clinton's stunning loss in 2016, employees and officers at Google and Facebook have stated that they would not make the same mistakes in the 2020 election that they made in 2016. As I have been saying for several years, Big Tech will stop at nothing to ensure that Trump loses the 2020 presidential election. It is now clear that Twitter, Facebook, Google/YouTube, and Amazon are all on Team Biden.In congressional testimony this week, Congressman Jim Jordan stated that Google helped Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race .That just goes to illustrate how these companies can never be trusted again.