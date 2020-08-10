That is what totalitarianism is, this desire to establish complete control over everything and everyone, every thought, emotion, and human interaction.

I pray this glimpse into the New Normal future has terrified and angered you enough to rise up against it before it is too late. This isn't a joke, folks. The New Normals are serious. If you cannot see where their movement is headed, you do not understand totalitarianism.

They conform, because, at first, the stakes aren't so high, and their conformity leads to more conformity,

Consent Factory DISCLAIMER: The preceding essay is entirely the work of our in-house satirist and self-appointed political pundit, CJ Hopkins, and does not reflect the views and opinions of the Consent Factory, Inc., its staff, or any of its agents, subsidiaries, or assigns. If, for whatever inexplicable reason, you appreciate Mr. Hopkins' work and would like to support it, please go to his Patreon page (where you can contribute as little $1 per month), or send your contribution to his PayPal account, so that maybe he'll stop coming around our offices trying to hit our staff up for money. Alternatively, you could purchase his satirical dystopian novel, Zone 23, or Volume I of his Consent Factory Essays, or any of his subversive stage plays, which won some awards in Great Britain and Australia. If you do not appreciate Mr. Hopkins' work and would like to write him an abusive email, feel free to contact him directly.