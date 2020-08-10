East Asia got the worst in July, extreme monsoon rain, and the consequential floods and landslides affected tens of millions, displaced thousands, and killed hundreds of people in China, Nepal, Bangladesh, and India.
China continues to battle the worst floods in decades as the water level of 433 rivers is above the flood control line, with 33 of them reaching record highs. Heavy rains lashed 27 of the country's 31 provinces, affecting more than 37 million people and leaving 141 dead or missing so far.
Heavy rain and floods continue to ravage Assam, India since May, affecting 2 to 3 million in 27 districts, claiming the lives of more than 100 people, and destroying crops. Over 2,400 villages submerged.
After two weeks of heavy rains, flash floods washed away houses, farms, roads, and electricity and water lines in Yemen. Thousands have been left homeless, and at least 14 have died.
Heavy rains and floods also affected parts of the US Midwest and Southeast, meanwhile, the tornado season has been prolonged another month, with cases of multiple tornadoes at the same time. Ontario, Alberta and Saskatoon, Canada, also experienced multiple tornadoes, something that is becoming more common, even in places where they are supposedly rare.
Snow continues with its off-season displays, 1 foot of snow and -7C degrees temperatures chilled Noway, and China got a fair share despite it being summer.
In the Southern hemisphere, the Andes recorded a historic record of 17 feet of snow; The Snowy Mountains in Australia reported 40 inches, and South Africa experienced a rare snowfall, something new to many locals.
Meteor fireballs gave us a very bright display this month, reminding us that we need to pay attention to the skies and "cosmic intentions".
At the same time, noctilucent clouds are becoming a common sight, perhaps indicating a more significant accumulation of charged particles in the upper atmosphere.
The unbelievable amount of precipitation during the past months can be explained with the increasing amount of charged particles in the upper layers of the atmosphere.[...]Extreme weather continues to impact food production all over the world, and we can expect an increase in food prices sooner than later.
[...]Charged particles influence weather much more than has been appreciated.
All that and more in our SOTT Earth Changes Summary for July 2020:
