© P-M Hedén



Red NLCs over Vallentuna, Sweden. July 25, 2020.

Credit: P-M Hedén





© Piotr Majewski



A DOUBLE MINOR METEOR SHOWER

Noctilucent clouds (NLCs) are supposed to be electric blue. This past weekend in Sweden, photographer P-M Hedén saw a different color: Dark Red. "My 17 year-old son was out with friends and he texted me the message 'Noctilucent!' I looked out and didn't really understand what I saw . The tops of the clouds were red."Hedén hopped in his car and drove to a clear site for a better look. The movie he made, above, shows the dynamics of the clouds andhe says.Hedén's video shows ordinary clouds scudding dark and low across the Swedish landscape. NLCs float high overhead, catching the rays of the sun, which is still "up" at their extremely high altitude.One idea, probably the best, comes from a 1988 paper in the Journal of Atmospheric and Terrestrial Physics entitled " The coloured edge of noctilucent clouds ." The authors note that "Noctilucent clouds are illuminated by sunlight which passes obliquely through the atmosphere. The lowest rays may pass only a few kilometres above sea level." These low rays are strongly reddened (like sunsets) and bent by refraction; some of them may be redirected to the tops of NLCs., which means every sighting is a bit of a mystery. Northern sky watchers, if you're seeing red, submit your photos here Tonight, July 28-29, Earth is passing through streams of debris from two comets: 96P/Machholz and 169P/NEAT. Naturally, this is causing two meteor showers: the Southern Delta Aquarids and the alpha Capricornids . Added together, they produce 10 to 20 meteors per hour--a relatively minor display. The best time to look is during the dark hours between midnight and sunrise.