You never know what you might see in the wake of a big storm. On Aug. 25th, Chinese astrophotographer Chao Shen of Shaoxing City went outside to photograph the Milky Way., and the storm clouds were parting. "I saw the stars--but that's not all," says Shen. "A Gigantic Jet leaped up right before my eyes!"Think of them as sprites on steroids:They're enormous and powerful."Shen definitely caught a Gigantic Jet," confirms Oscar van der Velde of the Lightning Research Group at the Universitat Polit├Ęcnica de Catalunya. "It looks likesays van der Velde.Shen says that "the Jet came from a storm about 100 km southwest of me. It was so huge, I was able to see it clearly despite the distance ."Observers of sprites may be wondering if Shen really saw this jet. The answer is "yes."by ionizing the air in and around thunderheads. If so, now is a good time to look for Gigantic Jets, because cosmic rays are nearing Unexpected by forecasters, a crack opened in Earth's magnetic field, allowing solar wind into our planet's magnetosphere. Alan Dyer photographed the resulting glow from southern Saskatchewan in the Grasslands National Park:"It was quite photogenic," says Dyer. "To the naked eye, the display was diffuse and pale, but my camera picked up the colors with no trouble." Auroras like these are called "deep sky auroras" because they require some exposure with a camera for full effect.