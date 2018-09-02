iridescent cloud mexico
In Merida, a cumulonimbus cloud was capped with a rainbow cloud on August 30, 2018.
This giant cumulonimbus cloud is capped by a rainbow was captured forming over the city of Merida in Yucatan, Mexico on August 30, 2018.
Look at this spectacular iridescent pileus cap over a gigantic cumulonimbus in Merida, Mexico on Aug 30th. It's like the cloud is being irradiated from above.

As if the cloud was bombarded or irradiated from above.
Or is it simply the reflection of the sun in tiny ice crystals?
Or is it a sign from heaven?

This impressive cumulonimbus is capped by a giant iridescent cloud. Pileus clouds are usually indicators of severe weather.

Another impressive weather phenomenon that feels unreal or man-made... Just saying!