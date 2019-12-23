© The clouds in my photos are so thin that they look more like lace. Svetlana Kazina



© Svetlana Kazina

© Svetlana Kazina

© Svetlana Kazina

© Svetlana Kazina

Local photographer Svetlana Kazina caught rare natural phenomenon on camera.The clouds in my photos are so thin that they look more like lace. Svetlana KazinaSvetlana Kazina, who lives in the Altai Mountains, snapped these breathtaking pictures of the glowing sky over Belukha mountain,The images show thin clouds resembling soap bubbles in colours.Iridescent clouds, also known as rainbow clouds, occur when sunlight scatters through water droplets in the atmosphere.'I pictured this beauty over Siberia's highest peak, Belukha, early in the morning', said Svetlana.'Rainbow clouds are a rare optical phenomenon when thin clouds close to the Sun change to spectral colours.'The clouds in my photos are so thin that they look more like lace.The Altai Mountains in southern Siberia include some of Russia's most stunning scenery, a haven for travellers who want to escape from the modern world.