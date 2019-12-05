secs nov
As if mocking the propaganda of anthropogenic climate change advocates, Nature has - once again - provided a wild and varied ride for the inhabitants of planet Earth in the month of November.

In keeping with the pattern of recent years, winter arrived early again in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere, disrupting normal life and food production. The US saw new cold and snowfall records over much of its territory, even as 'Extinction Rebellion' zealots demanded further man-made CO2 reductions to 'save the planet from overheating'. Exceptional snowfalls and early freezing temperatures also left their mark in Europe, and parts of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Heavy rain, floods, and landslides also wreaked havoc this month, with South Sudan, Kenya, Congo, Algeria, the UK, France, the Philippines, Australia, and northern Mexico all affected by hundreds of deaths, thousands displaced and significant damage to local infrastructure. Italy was hit once again by extreme weather this month: storms, floods, and early snow left a path of destruction across several provinces.

Our viewers will not be surprised to learn that a significant number of meteor fireballs and unexpected NEOs also made an appearance in our skies last month, shocking and delighting many eyewitnesses and leaving many experts wondering whether their claim that they can track all dangerous NEOs is really just 'pie in the sky'.

