SECS august
Heavy rain, hail, and destructive floods killed hundreds and displaced millions around the world in August.

India was the most affected country with more than 200 dead and generalized devastation. This happened along a rare summer snowfall in Himachal predicting an early winter season.

Super-typhoon Lekima hit central China with 221km/h wind gusts and heavy floods, leaving 56 dead and forcing the evacuation of millions.

Spain was also battered by extreme weather this month, consisting of floods, hail and even tornadoes. Meanwhile, wildfires out of control in Gran Canaria forced the evacuation of almost 10,000 residents.

Wildfires raged across the globe, but as the media focused on the Amazon and blamed man-made Global Warming, wildfires in central Africa were ignored... even when they were three times larger. Despite the hype, Africa saw at least 70% of the 10,000 fires burning worldwide on the average day in August, though the number of fires is consistent from year to year.

What was actually extraordinary were the 21,000 square miles scorched by fires in four Siberian regions, likely ignited by lightning and spread by strong winds.

All this and more in this month's SOTT Earth Changes Summary...


