September 2019 will be remembered as the month when 16-year-old prophet Greta Thunberg spoke at the UN to warn the world of global catastrophe if people didn't change their ways. At least, that's how the media apparently wanted people to remember September.

Away from that circus, increasing weather extremes and seismic upheaval continues apace.

Last month, fatal flash-flooding in Morocco and Algeria killed 18 people; Hurricane Dorian absolutely wrecked the Bahamas; severe flooding across southeast Asia and India killed hundreds; Spain was hit with its worst storm system in at least 140 years; destructive earthquakes hit Kashmir and Indonesia; dozens of meteor fireball events lit up the night sky; and early snowfall and cold temperature records were broken across the northern hemisphere.

So, should we panic? Greta certainly thinks so. She wishes people would do something about the unfolding climate chaos, but she doesn't understand that nothing can be done to stop it because climate is neither controlled nor mitigated by human CO2 emissions.

A 'tipping-point' is likely upon us - she's right about that - but if there's a shift, it'll be into ice age conditions. While people have been misled into paying 'green' taxes, governments have been deluded into divesting of secure fuel sources right when they ought to have been manically hoarding it...


