Society's Child
Orwellian: Teacher blames 'Western imperialism,' 'colonization' for concept of 2+2=4
PJ Media
Wed, 08 Jul 2020 21:30 UTC
1984 called. It wants Room 101 back.
Disrn). Never mind that the Arabic numeral system we use is not, you know, "Western."
Marshall goes by the pronouns "she/her" and describes herself on Twitter as a "teacher, scholar, social justice change agent, Chicagoan, PhD student, architecture enthusiast, wannabe math person, BLM always..."
Just the kind of person you want teaching your kids, right?
Her Twitter and LinkedIn accounts have been set to private, but a bio included in a directory of Rutgers Ph.D. candidates says that her area of specialization is "Mathematics Education."
Sounds like her area of specialization is actually activism.
Marshall's tweet brings to mind George Orwell's famous book, 1984, where protagonist Winston is sent to "Room 101" to be convinced that two plus two equals five, not four. "Freedom is the freedom to say that two plus two makes four," the defiant Winston declares. "If that is granted, all else follows."
Winson's point, of course, is that there is objective truth and we can only experience true freedom when we are permitted to pursue that truth, wherever it may lead. But to the woke crowd, which is flying through our institutions like a swarm of starving locusts, objective truth is oppressive, the product of evil Western imperialism. Pity the poor soul who crosses a bridge built by the anti-objective-truth crowd.
Marshall's tweet appears to be part of a larger discussion on Twitter that began with this assertion from Nikole Hannah-Jones, founder of The New York Times' "1619 Project."
Someone named Chris responded with a meme, which, according to Laurie Rubel, highlights the fact that Orwell's equation is mean and probably a racist dog whistle too:
The discussion prompted another teacher, Kim Charlton, to declare that "math isn't objective."
She added in a subsequent tweet, "Just because we're told standards/math are objective doesn't mean they are."
Oh, so math is subjective? Two plus two can equal whatever we want it to based on our feelings? Let's hope Kim is never allowed anywhere near a bridge blueprint.
Kim continued: "I think everything needs to be looked at politically. We cannot say that anything is objective because people are not objective. I HAVE to look at the source and the history because there's pretty much always an agenda of some sort, whether it's visible at first or not."
Ok, Kim, but we're talking about math here, not history. Math does not lie, nor does it change with the political winds or your feelings. The iPhone you typed those tweets on is based on the binary system — ones and zeroes, not fives and four thousands.
Chris returned to the Twitter debate to point out something really ironic about the comments being proffered. "I love how objectively true statements are being thrown around while simultaneously rejecting objectivity," he wrote.
That's the problem with the woke postmoderns: They'll argue that there is no objective truth out of one side of their mouths while demanding that everyone agree with "their truth" out of the other. You can't have it both ways, but that won't stop them from trying.
Parents, get your kids out of public schools now, before it's too late. And whatever you do, don't shell out a single dime to pay for them to go to the woke "institutions of higher learning," which are inundated with teachers like Marshall and where they'll learn to be dunces and anti-American revolutionaries.
Reader Comments
Then again I think we need more like this. Some non-zero percentage of the "silent majority" is more likely to chuckle in reaction to ideas like this rather than "examine their unconscious bias." Which could hopefully lead to some of them asking: "So what other crazy shit do you guys believe?"
Sort of makes the Mad Hatter's tea party sound like rousing intellectual discourse.