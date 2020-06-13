A landmark bill allowing judges to jail paedophiles for life is set to pass federal parliament on Thursday.Child abusers would receive a mandatory minimum sentence under the new bill, which also limits bail for repeat offenders.'Sexual crimes against children destroy lives,' Mr Porter said on Thursday.While Labor has expressed concerns about mandatory minimum sentencing, senators have indicated they won't oppose the bill.Opposition leader Anthony Albanese told parliament on Wednesday his party would help the government in 'any way possible' to end child abuse.It follows comments made by home affairs minister Peter Dutton, after a police operation saved 14 children from abuse.'The Australian Federal Police working with AUSTRAC and others is detecting more and more people who are depraved, who are online and who deserve to be caught and will be punished,' Mr Dutton told parliament.It would also create offences for when someone subjects a child to cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment, or which causes a child to die.The proposal will not apply to people under 18.The minimum prison terms will be five to seven years for the most serious child sex offences.Reoffenders will also face minimum sentences from one to four years for all Commonwealth child sex offences.The Australian Federal Police received almost 18,000 reports of child exploitation involving Australian children or Australian child sex offenders in 2018, which was almost double the number from the previous year.'Sentences need to reflect community expectations and act as a significant deterrent to others, which is why these sorts of despicable crimes must result in significant penalties, not simply a slap on the wrist which is often the case,' Mr Dutton said last year.