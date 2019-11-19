© Ken McKay/ITV/Rex



Lady Colin Campbell has caused outrage after claiming soliciting sex from minors 'is not the same as paedophilia'.The socialite, 70, made the comments on Good Morning Britain while discussing Prince Andrew and his friendship with the paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.She faced a backlash from presenter Piers Morgan after she said there was a difference between hiring sex from a minor and paedophilia.But the 54-year-old journalist said:'If you solicited a 14-year-old for prostitution, you're a paedophile.'Lady Campbell said: 'It doesn't matter.'A shocked Morgan hit back: 'It does matter. You're procuring an underage girl for sex.'He added: 'That's what he was convicted of! I'm sorry, I'm sorry, with respect, that is nonsense.'Lady Campbell replied: 'Was he? 14? Well, I'm not justifying Jeffrey Epstein.''Paedophilia, I suspect there's a difference between a minor and a child.'Prince Andrew twice stated his relationship with Epstein had provided 'seriously beneficial outcomes', giving him the opportunity to prepare for a future role as a trade envoy.He cast doubt on the authenticity of a picture that appears to show the Prince with his arm around the waist of Virginia Roberts, when she was a teenager.He expressed regret at making contact with Epstein in 2010 - flying to New York to say in person the friendship was over - after the paedophile had been released from an 18-month prison term for prostituting minors.But Lady Colin seemed to defend his decision.She said 'civilised' people would always dump a friend in person, adding: 'He's made many mistakes. The fact of the matter is you cannot criticise someone because they aren't as bright as you would like them to be.'There was angry reaction on Twitter. Steph Ferrier wrote: 'Lady Colin Campbell on GMB saying procuring and selling a 14 year old is not pedophilia because a minor is different to a child? I'm sorry, what?! Can she hear herself?!'David Wilson said: 'If there is ever been a time 2 consider abolishing the monarchy I think Prince Andrew & Lady Colin Campbell have made it worth considering.'And Jan Harvey added: 'Everyone this morning, 'I don't think public relations can get much worse for #princeandrew'. Lady Colin Campbell; 'Hold my Chardonnay.''