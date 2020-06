© ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Media figures and politicians alike have downplayed the violence and looting occurring throughout the United States following the death of George Floyd.Activists have set cars ablaze, looted and pillaged businesses, and protested against police in cities across the nation over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.The police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with murder and manslaughter.Notable people who have downplayed the violence include MSNBC's Chris Hayes, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin, and more.Slate Magazine tweeted a link to the publication's podcast Thursday morning with the caption:"The tweet and subhead you point out are based on an interview about the long history of violent protests in this country," Slate spokesperson Katie Rayford told the Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday. "We urge everyone to listen to this conversation that provides important historical context for, and analysis of, the current moment and movement."New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones defended the rioting Tuesday, telling CBS News: "We need to be really careful with our language. Yes, it is disturbing to see property being destroyed. It is disturbing to see people taking property from stores. But these are things.""Violence is when an agent of the state kneels on a man's neck until all of the life is leached out of his body," she added."These are people who have protested against police violence again and again and again, year after year after year, and still we can have videos of law enforcement, with witnesses nonchalantly taking the life of — of man for the alleged crime of passing a fake $20 bill," she continued."So when we have people who say that people should respect the law, they're not respecting the law because the law is not respecting them. You can't say that — that regular citizens should play by all of the rules when agents of the state are clearly are not.""I stand by what I said in the context of what I said it," Hannah-Jones told the DCNF. "I stand by the argument I was making, which is we need to be careful in the language and not treat the destruction of property as the same thing as the destruction of human life. That I stand by."MSNBC host Chris Hayes tweeted Monday that it is "insanely dangerous and irresponsible" to describe the looting, pillaging and violence as "domestic terrorism.""Calling what's happening on the streets domestic terrorism is both plainly wrong and insanely dangerous and irresponsible," tweeted MSNBC host Chris Hayes. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF."I'm tired of hearing about violence and non-violence," said activist Deray McKesson during an appearance on CNN with Christiane Amanpour. "The only violence I have seen in the street is the police... I have a friend who's now permanently blind in one eye because the police shot her in the eye with a rubber bullet. That's violence."Amanpour, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, shared the clip of the discussion on Twitter without correcting McKesson's assertion that there has not been violence from the protestors."It does make me wonder and ask the question why looting bothers people so much more than knowing that across the country, black men and women are dying every day, and far too often at the hands of those who are sworn to protect and serve," Morales said. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Sunday that "white men" have caused much of the destruction that has occurred during the rioting.The mayor did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.