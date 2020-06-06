



The Cultural Revolution has come to America

Media ignore victims to the riots

The following are two clips from Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News yesterday (June 5th), regarding the ideological insanity that has taken possession of many in the US - and around the world - in the wake of the police killing of petty criminal George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25th.Is there a single person who believes this moment will end in racial harmony? Is that even a goal anymore?Don't their lives matter too?