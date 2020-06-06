trudeau kneeling BLM

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau kneels in support of the lie that the USA is 'systemically racist'
The following are two clips from Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News yesterday (June 5th), regarding the ideological insanity that has taken possession of many in the US - and around the world - in the wake of the police killing of petty criminal George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25th.

The Cultural Revolution has come to America

Is there a single person who believes this moment will end in racial harmony? Is that even a goal anymore?


Media ignore victims to the riots

Don't their lives matter too?