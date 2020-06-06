Carlson on 'Cultural Revolution' in America & The Media Ignoring Those Killed in The Riots
Tucker Carlson
Fox News
Sat, 06 Jun 2020 17:05 UTC
Fox News
Sat, 06 Jun 2020 17:05 UTC
The Cultural Revolution has come to America
Is there a single person who believes this moment will end in racial harmony? Is that even a goal anymore?
Media ignore victims to the riots
Don't their lives matter too?
Comment: There's more.
Here's a video aired by CBS News in which NYC liberals and SJWs state their demands from 'White people':
Many 'Whites' are indeed meeting said demands, and more:
This overall event has been compared to - and described as - many things, from civil war to insurrection to cultural revolution. What strikes us as we take in the above are its eerie similarities to the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, in which those among the 'bourgeoisie' who supported the revolution - whether out of fear or due to ideological possession - would voluntarily 'surrender their privileged positions' - including their residences and jobs - to 'members of the proletariat' for the 'glory of the revolution to usher in a new enlightened age'...
See Also:
Latest News
- Buffalo police officers arrested after shoving 75-year-old protester
- Empty virtue signalling: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon kneels in front of giant vault
- Damage control: Bill Gates tries to counter Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy theories he's pegged to
- SOTT Focus: Carlson on 'Cultural Revolution' in America & The Media Ignoring Those Killed in The Riots
- Egyptian president announces Cairo's new peace initiative for Libya including ceasefire
- Ilhan Omar plays to her radical base: 'Time to disband Minneapolis Police Department'
- Symbolic? Huge lightning bolt strikes Washington Monument
- Breaking news: Coronavirus only dangerous if you're not a leftist protesting racism
- LAPD focused on peaceful protesters while ignoring looting, business owners say
- Best of the Web: US corporate media act as 'mouthpieces of intelligence services' on foreign policy & national security - ex-WSJ journalist to RT
- Avalanche of bankruptcies threatens to PERMANENTLY wipe out more US jobs - ex-Fed insider tells Boom Bust
- Empire's regime-change tool, NED, endorses BLM protests, calls for 'racial justice' and to 'improve our democracy'
- Biden secures Democratic presidential nomination for November showdown against Trump
- Not satire: MSNBC hires disgraced FBI lawyer Lisa Page as legal analyst
- Not woke enough? Mark Zuckerberg defends why Trump message on Facebook wasn't censored after employee backlash
- Tucker Carlson: What we're watching is a class war disguised as a race war
- Gulf Coast, central US bracing for torrential rains, flooding from tropical storm Cristobal
- Creepy Uncle Joe is promising trillions in reparations for Black Americans if he makes it to the White House... But would he pay up?
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Is crustal displacement and uplift beginning?
- Record-breaking rainfall continues in Yucatan, Mexico - 278% above normal
- Damage control: Bill Gates tries to counter Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy theories he's pegged to
- SOTT Focus: Carlson on 'Cultural Revolution' in America & The Media Ignoring Those Killed in The Riots
- Egyptian president announces Cairo's new peace initiative for Libya including ceasefire
- Ilhan Omar plays to her radical base: 'Time to disband Minneapolis Police Department'
- Empire's regime-change tool, NED, endorses BLM protests, calls for 'racial justice' and to 'improve our democracy'
- Biden secures Democratic presidential nomination for November showdown against Trump
- Not satire: MSNBC hires disgraced FBI lawyer Lisa Page as legal analyst
- Creepy Uncle Joe is promising trillions in reparations for Black Americans if he makes it to the White House... But would he pay up?
- Trump orders 9,500 US troops to leave Germany, some will go to Poland - 25,000 remain
- Lawless: Washington pressures International Criminal Court over US & Israel war crimes
- Russia vows adequate response to diplomats' expulsion from Czech Republic over baseless 'poison plot' accusations
- Twitter pulls down Trump campaign video about George Floyd's death over copyright-infringement claim
- Israelis Back Annexation Bill But Trump's peace plan raises concerns among Settlers
- Tory MP pushing Orwellian contact-tracing app broke lockdown rules attending barbecue with journalists - 17,000 citizens received fines
- 'Basket of deplorables' 2.0? Biden claims up to 50 million Americans are 'not very good' people
- Pompeo pushes allies to increase funding to fight ISIS, but US' real goal is setting up a front for countering Iran (yes, AGAIN)
- Moscow slams Prague for 'fabricated provocation' as false 'ricin poisoning plot' leads to Russian diplomats' expulsion
- Best of the Web: Swamp Creature General Mattis Denounces Trump as 'Divider', 'Threat to US Constitution'
- Facebook selectively slaps 'state-controlled media' warning on some government-funded outlets ahead of 2020 US elections
- Ray McGovern: US and Russia, from heyday to mayday
- Buffalo police officers arrested after shoving 75-year-old protester
- Empty virtue signalling: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon kneels in front of giant vault
- Symbolic? Huge lightning bolt strikes Washington Monument
- Breaking news: Coronavirus only dangerous if you're not a leftist protesting racism
- LAPD focused on peaceful protesters while ignoring looting, business owners say
- Best of the Web: US corporate media act as 'mouthpieces of intelligence services' on foreign policy & national security - ex-WSJ journalist to RT
- Avalanche of bankruptcies threatens to PERMANENTLY wipe out more US jobs - ex-Fed insider tells Boom Bust
- Not woke enough? Mark Zuckerberg defends why Trump message on Facebook wasn't censored after employee backlash
- Tucker Carlson: What we're watching is a class war disguised as a race war
- German police confirm Madeleine McCann suspect is a convicted child sex offender
- Vandals hurl stones & projectiles at US embassy in Mexico over George Floyd death
- All Tom Cotton has to do to get back in the NYTimes' good graces is call for the US military to bomb ANOTHER country's civilians
- UK's lockdown will push a million more into unemployment, poverty by Christmas - 10% of workforce
- 1200 public health experts sign letter advocating mass gatherings because "white supremacy" is a bigger threat than COVID-19
- Entire Buffalo police tactical unit quit to back officers who were reprimanded for shoving man
- Florida University investigating professor who tweeted 'black privilege is real'
- Karl Friston: up to 80% not even susceptible to Covid-19
- Coronavirus Fact-Check #6: Does wearing a mask do anything?
- Black Lives Matter Melbourne insists white people at protests submit to black people entirely
- Russia sends in army to extinguish oil well fire raging for 6 days
- The Sword of Damocles over Western Europe: Follow the trail of blood and oil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn Arabi, the Unlimited Mercifier: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- Best of the Web: To understand Iran's 150-year fight, follow the trail of blood and oil
- Aguada Fenix: Major discovery of oldest and largest ceremonial structure in Mexico
- Evidence for oldest prehistoric textiles in Scotland discovered in Orkney
- How Barack Obama destroyed Libya
- 'Lady in the well' sheds light on ancient human population movements
- Rethinking Easter Island's historic collapse
- Rare Roman board game found in high status cremation pit in Norway
- Cannabis and Frankincenses found at 2,700 year old Judahite shrine of Biblical Arad
- Insight into first cities & origin of agriculture revealed through genetic analysis
- Hunt for remains of 16th century Irish rebel lord in Spain unearths several skeletons
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Exploring Flatland: A Romance of Hyperdimensional Space
- Canaanite DNA shows waves of migration from Caucasus Mountains, lives on in modern Arabs and Jews
- Ancient accounts of 'Death from Above'
- How the British Empire created and then killed George Orwell
- Pristine, ancient Roman mosaic floor unearthed beneath Italian vineyard
- A look at the dirty history of soap
- Ancient genomes reveal 7,000 years of demographic history in France
- Drones cast new light on mystery of Nazca Lines Archaeology
- Hydrogen ice? Unheard-of composition could explain 'Oumuamua's weirdness
- Discovery of ancient super-eruptions indicates the Yellowstone hotspot may be waning says new study
- Coronavirus infections in England and Wales hit peak days before lockdown, study finds
- Astronomers say ancient explosion at Milky Way's centre 'lit up' gases in satellite galaxies
- Researchers create synthetic red blood cells that mimic natural ones, and have new abilities
- Terrestrial gamma-ray flash and ionospheric ultraviolet emissions powered by lightning
- Tiny human livers grown in lab have been successfully transplanted into rats
- Study: Children play little role in spreading coronavirus
- New Comet C/2020 K7 (PANSTARRS)
- Ancient Mars may have once had rings, then moons, then rings ...
- The invisible man? Scientists engineer human cells to become TRANSPARENT like squids
- Patterns found in spiral galaxies indicate universe could be far more orderly than previously believed
- Study suggests hundreds of land species near extinction
- Conventional theory of cosmic-ray origin and propagation challenged by new data
- Cleanest air on Earth identified in first-of-its-kind study by atmospheric scientists
- New gut-brain link: How gut mucus could help treat brain disorders
- Energy exchange between troposphere and ionosphere revealed in study
- Geysers may be signalling magma intrusion under Yellowstone
- New Zealand beaches turn BLOOD RED after millions of lobsters die en masse on the sand
- What caused Antarctic ice sheet's rapid retreat 12,000 years ago
- Gulf Coast, central US bracing for torrential rains, flooding from tropical storm Cristobal
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Is crustal displacement and uplift beginning?
- Record-breaking rainfall continues in Yucatan, Mexico - 278% above normal
- June snowfall hits Scotland a week after it recorded UK's top temperature of 28.3C
- 12-year-old boy killed by pack of over 12 stray dogs in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan
- Woman mauled to death by dogs in Country Club Hills, Illinois
- Lightning strikes claim 36 lives in Myanmar over 5 months during pre-monsoon period
- 16 killed in lightning strikes in 6 districts of Bangladesh
- Why Cristobal is a rare 'crossover' storm
- A quarter of Venice is submerged by unusually high spring tide
- Waterspout filmed in southwest France
- Severe flooding strikes Prochladny, Russia
- Eyewitnesses film large tornado in Kherson region of Ukraine
- Severe flooding hits Managua, Nicaragua
- Severe hailstorm hits Tàrrega, Spain
- Greenland Ice Sheet growing at record levels
- Symbolism: Lightning strikes the Washington Monument
- Black bear mauls pipeline contract worker near Prospect Creek, Alaska
- Hail causes extensive damage to fruit, agriculture crops in Jammu and Kashmir, India
- Eruption at Sakurajima volcano, Japan on June 4
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spokane, Washington state
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- Spectacular green fireball blazes over western Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!' Loud boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Truly spectacular meteor fireball breaks apart over northern Spain and Portugal
- Meteor fireball caught on camera above Spain's Costa del Sol
- Court overturns EPA approval of Bayer dicamba herbicide; says regulator "understated the risks"
- Member(s) of USDA committee blow whistle on serious flaws in dietary guidelines process
- Meat eaters tend to have better psychological health than vegetarians
- A low-carb strategy for fighting the pandemic's toll
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Backtracking: Readjusting the Coronavirus Narrative
- NY State Bar Association's health law section report calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
- Could gut microbes be key to solving food allergies?
- Best of the Web: Why the public should rebel against forced vaccinations
- New Zealand man selling MMS bleach 'cure' for COVID-19 slammed by scientists
- COVID-19 vaccines: Continuing the long history of medical experimentation on children
- Bombshell study: Could half the uninfected population already be partially immune?
- First map of tumour microbiomes finds bacteria live in many cancers
- Best of the Web: Why is the World Health Organisation anti-meat?
- Flattening the curve or flattening freedom?
- He experienced a severe reaction to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate. He's still a believer
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Brave New Normal: The Technocracy has Arrived
- Nutrition policy must be at the center of the conversation
- SCANDAL: UK scientists want to give coronavirus to healthy volunteers in vaccine hunt citing too few real cases
- Should you try intermittent fasting?
- Coronavirus fact-check #5: Infection-fatality ratio update
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- SOTT Focus: Ethics and Fundamental Values in Times of Corona
- Notions of freedom
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
Robert Fitzgerald Kennedy, assassinated 5 June 1968
Quote of the Day
He who allows oppression shares the crime.
- Desiderius Erasmus
Recent Comments
The Bolshevik revolution was planned and executed by the same forces now controlling events in the USA and elsewhere -- the monied interests. Marx...
Even Zeus is really tired of these stupid hairless apes.
And then the little kids would rub the hair on my legs.... cause I got hairy legs.. -cujb
Cool, it can be "Purge Night" every night ;)
DuByne is making spurious claims without the necessary understanding of graduate level soil mechanics. As someone with such training (MSCE,...
Winners write history. The really clever winners write the history beforehand, and then orchestrate its fruition through staged and fake events. All 'sides' are being played like cheap violins, nowadays -- divided and conquered...black and white, left and right.
Only unity will save us -- and that's the one thing which our oppressors won't allow.